Rapper G Herbo could be sentenced to more than a year in jail over fraud plot

By Press Association
Rapper G Herbo could face just over a year in jail after pleading guilty to his role in a scheme that used stolen credit card information to pay for a luxury lifestyle including private jets and designer puppies.

Under a deal with prosecutors reached last year, the 28-year-old Chicago rapper, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, entered a guilty plea in federal court in Springfield, Massachusetts, to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statements.

In exchange, prosecutors dismissed several counts of aggravated identity theft.

G Herbo will be sentenced on Thursday.

Prosecutors, in their sentencing memo, argue that he should be jailed for a year and day and get 36 months of supervised release.

They also want him to pay a 55,000 US dollar (£43,085) fine, enter a restitution order of nearly 140,000 dollars (£109,670) and a forfeiture judgement of nearly 140,000 dollars (£109,670).

Those fines would be on top of the 140,000 dollars (£109,670) he agreed to forfeit, the amount he benefited from what prosecutors have said was a 1.5 million dollar (£1.2 million) scheme that involved several other people.

Prosecutors argue the recommended sentence considers “the nature and circumstances of the offence and the history and characteristics of the defendant” and adequately reflects “the seriousness of the offence”.

Defence lawyers are calling for probation, noting G Herbo has expressed regret for his crimes.

They also highlighted his contributions to the community as well as the fact he has matured “as a human being, as a family man and as a father”.

“Under the circumstances of this case, a sentence of probation will reflect the seriousness of the charge and protect the public,” according to G Herbo’s sentencing memo.

From at least March 2017 until November 2018, G Herbo and his promoter, Antonio Strong, used text messages, social media messages and emails to share account information taken from dark websites, authorities said.

On one occasion, the stolen account information was used to pay for a chartered jet to fly the rapper and members of his entourage from Chicago to Austin, Texas, authorities said.

On another, a stolen account was used to pay nearly 15,000 dollars (£11,750) for Wright and seven others to stay several days in a six-bedroom Jamaican villa.

In court documents, prosecutors said G Herbo “used the proceeds of these frauds to travel to various concert venues and to advance his career by posting photographs and/or videos of himself on the private jets, in the exotic cars, and at the Jamaican villa”.

G Herbo also helped Strong order two designer Yorkshire terrier puppies from a Michigan pet shop using a stolen credit card and a fake Washington state driver’s license, according to the indictment.

The total cost was more than 10,000 dollars (£7,834), prosecutors said.

When the pet shop’s owner asked to confirm the purchase with G Herbo, Strong directed her to do so through an Instagram message, and G Herbo confirmed he was buying the puppies, authorities said.

Because the stolen credit card information was authentic, the transactions went through and it was not until later that the real credit card holders noticed and reported the fraud.

G Herbo’s music is centred on his experiences growing up on the East Side of Chicago in a neighbourhood dubbed Terror Town, including gang and gun violence.

He released his debut mix tapes Welcome To Fazoland and Pistol P Project in 2014, both named after friends killed in the city.

His first album was 2017’s Humble Beast and his latest is Survivor’s Remorse, released last year.

His 2020 album PTSD debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200.

G Herbo also started a programme in Chicago called Swervin’ Through Stress, aimed at giving urban youths tools to navigate mental health crises, after publicly acknowledging his own struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

In 2021, he was named on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 music list.