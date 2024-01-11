Iran identifies alleged bomb-maker behind suicide attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iran identifies alleged bomb-maker behind suicide attacks

By Press Association
People pray over the flag-draped coffins of victims during their funeral ceremony in the city of Kerman on Friday (Vahid Salemi/AP)
Iran’s intelligence ministry has identified a top suspect – described as the ringleader and bomb-maker – in the twin suicide bombings claimed by the so-called Islamic State (IS) terror group.

It comes as the death toll from the attack rose to at least 94, state media reported.

The January 3 attack, in which two suicide bombers targeted a commemoration for an Iranian general slain in a 2020 US drone strike in Iraq, was the deadliest in Iran in decades as the wider Middle East remains on edge.

One bomber first detonated his explosives at the ceremony in Kerman, about 510 miles south-east of the capital, Tehran, before another attacked 20 minutes later as emergency workers and other people tried to help the wounded from the first explosion.

The official IRNA news agency carried a statement by the intelligence ministry saying the main suspect who planned the bombing was a Tajik national known by his alias Abdollah Tajiki.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits a man hurt in the attack
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits a man hurt in the attack (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

According to IRNA, the suspect had entered the country in mid-December by crossing Iran’s southeast border, and left two days before the attack after making the bombs.

The report also identified one of the bombers by his family name of Bozrov, saying the man was 24 and had Tajik and Israeli nationality.

It said he also arrived in Iran by crossing the southeastern border after months of training by IS in Afghanistan.

The report further said authorities were still trying to identify the second suicide-bomber.

In its claim of responsibility, IS identified the two bombers as Omar al-Mowahed and Seif-Allah al-Mujahed.

Iranian authorities have so far arrested 35 people across several provinces with purported links to the bombings, the report added.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the attack rose to 94 on Thursday, from the previous 91 fatalities reported on Sunday.

Iranian media said 14 of the dead were Afghan nationals who were participating in the commemoration for Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, who led the paramilitary’s expeditionary Quds Force.