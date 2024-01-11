Former mayor to face trial for alleged sexual assault of girl, 16, at bonfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former mayor to face trial for alleged sexual assault of girl, 16, at bonfire

By Press Association
Former mayor of Winchester, Derek Green, outside Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A former mayor of Winchester is to face trial for allegedly sexual assaulting a teenage girl during a fireworks display he was attending as an official guest.

Derek Green, who did not stand for re-election this year after the allegation was made, is alleged to have touched the 16-year-old girl inappropriately over her clothing at the bonfire and fireworks display in the Hampshire city on November 5 2022.

The 67-year-old of Battery Hill, Winchester, indicated that he would plead not guilty to the charge and elected for the case to be heard at the crown court.

Kerry Richardson, prosecuting, said: “The allegation is when Mr Green was working as mayor of Winchester he has sexually assaulted a female.

“The nature of that assault was touching over clothing.”

Sending the case to Winchester Crown Court on February 14 for a plea and trial preparation hearing, chairman of the magistrates’ panel Glen Bertram told the defendant: “This now will, at your request, be sent to the crown court in Winchester.

“That will be for a plea and trial preparation hearing. In the meantime you are granted unconditional bail.”

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said in a statement ahead of the hearing: “It was reported that a 16-year-old girl was touched inappropriately over clothing at the Winchester bonfire and fireworks display at River Park on Saturday November 5 2022.

The force spokesman added: “Mr Green was attending the event as the mayor of Winchester, and the incident is alleged to have occurred while in attendance on official duty.

“He was stood down from further engagements and did not stand for re-election in May 2023.”

Green became the 823rd Mayor of Winchester when he was appointed to the role in May 2022.

He said at the time: “Being elected as Mayor of Winchester is a great honour and I am looking forward to embracing the year ahead, supporting local businesses, events, as well as pushing forward with my charity initiatives.”

The mayoralty of Winchester dates back to 1200, making it the second oldest in England.

Guests at the ceremony when Green was appointed included the High Steward of Winchester, Lady Mary Fagan, and the Honorary Recorder of Winchester, Judge Angela Morris.