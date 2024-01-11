Three accidentally cleared over Waterloo stabbing after jury forewoman ‘mistake’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Three accidentally cleared over Waterloo stabbing after jury forewoman ‘mistake’

By Press Association
Adrian Keise, from Lambeth, died after a confrontation near the Cubana restaurant close to Waterloo Station, in the early hours of October 29 2022 (Handout/PA)
Adrian Keise, from Lambeth, died after a confrontation near the Cubana restaurant close to Waterloo Station, in the early hours of October 29 2022 (Handout/PA)

Three men were accidentally cleared of killing a 32-year-old man outside Waterloo Station after an Old Bailey jury forewoman made a “mistake”.

On Wednesday, the family of 32-year-old Adrian Keise left court tearful and shaken after brothers Paul and Matthew Yusuff and their friend Moussa Traore were acquitted over his death.

The jury of 11 men and women had deliberated for 10 hours and 46 minutes when the court assembled for what had been expected to be a majority direction.

The jury forewoman was twice asked if verdicts had been reached on which they all agreed before finding the defendants, from south London, not guilty.

Soon after the jury was discharged, Judge Charles Gratwicke, who had come out of retirement to hear the case, reassembled the court after receiving a jury note indicating a mistake had been made.

Despite opposition from defence barristers, the judge recalled the jury and questioned the forewoman about what happened.

London courts stock
Three men were accidentally cleared of killing a 32-year-old man outside Waterloo Station after an Old Bailey jury forewoman made a ‘mistake’ (Nick Ansell/PA)

The judge asked if she had made a “mistake” when she said the jury had unanimous verdicts.

The woman replied: “Yes.”

The judge then told jurors he would accept a verdict on which at least 10 agreed and told them to resume deliberations.

On Thursday, the jury was discharged for a second time after deliberating for a total of 12 hours and 44 minutes.

Asked if the jury had reached any verdicts on which at least 10 agreed, the forewoman initially said “no”.

She quickly corrected herself and found Paul Yusuff not guilty of possessing a blade or point.

The jury was unable to agree on verdicts in relation to two other charges.

Paul Yusuff, 21, and Matthew Yusuff, 23, were charged with murder.

They were also charged with the lesser alternative of manslaughter along with the third defendant Traore, 24.

Having discharged the jury, Judge Gratwicke excused them from service for 10 years.

The jury had been reduced from 12 to 11 after one of them became ill and died before Christmas.

After the jury left court, defence barrister Kerim Fuad KC said he remained “extremely troubled” by what had happened.

He had expressed concern that the defendants, who are all in custody, were being detained “illegally” in light of Wednesday’s verdict.

The prosecution was given seven days to consider whether or not to seek a retrial.

Previously, the trial had heard how Mr Keise was chased and surrounded by the three men in the early hours of October 29 2022.

Matthew Yusuff wielded a bottle and Paul Yusuff stabbed Mr Keise in the back three times with a knife, it was alleged.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Earlier that evening Mr Keise had spent the evening drinking with friends at the Thirsty Bear pub in nearby Stamford Street.

They went on to the area of the Cubana Bar in Lower Marsh, near Waterloo Station shortly after 2am where their paths crossed with the defendants’ group.

Prosecutor William Davis had said: “Within just a few minutes, an innocuous, minor and quite insignificant disagreement grew to an altercation and then escalated into a period of uncontrolled violence quite out of any proportion to the initiating event – all taking place in the streets of central London.”

Jurors had viewed CCTV footage in which the three defendants had allegedly surrounded the victim.

The defendants had denied all the charges against them.