NFL announces three of the six teams playing in London this year

By Press Association
London will host three regular season games in 2024 (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings are joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in playing NFL games in London next season.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the Bears and Vikings against as yet unnamed opposition in the autumn as part of the 2024 International Games series.

The Jags will also be returning to Wembley, their home away from home, as part of their multi-year commitment to the UK, with this set to be their 12th game in the capital.

Carolina Panthers are heading to Munich, Germany while Brazil is set to host its first game in Sao Paulo as the NFL continues to grow across the globe – no teams have yet been announced for that fixture.

Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president of club business, league events and international at the NFL, said: “Taking our game to more fans around the world is a major priority for the league and its 32 teams, and we are delighted to be returning to London and Munich in 2024.

“Whether tackle or flag football, international passion for the game and the NFL continues to grow, and having our teams and their world-class athletes play games and engage with fans around the world is an important part of becoming a truly global sport.”

A recent vote by teams means the NFL will have the ability to schedule up to eight international games per season from 2025.