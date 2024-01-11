Two women suffer physical harm after Wiltshire Police failings on Clare’s Law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two women suffer physical harm after Wiltshire Police failings on Clare’s Law

By Press Association
Wiltshire Police said all 3,582 applications under Clare’s Law had now been risk assessed (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Two women were physically harmed following failures relating to Clare’s Law applications at Wiltshire Police, the force has confirmed.

More than 3,500 applications, made between April 2015 and August 2023, were urgently reviewed after concerns were made over disclosures made under the scheme by one member of the force’s staff.

The review, launched in October, came after a small number of applications were analysed and found to include failures to disclose information to those at risk from domestic violence.

Wiltshire Police confirmed on Thursday that all 3,582 applications under the domestic violence disclosure scheme – known as Clare’s Law – had now been risk assessed.

It said contact had been made with a “significant proportion” of people identified as requiring immediate contact, adding it would continue to attempt to speak to a small number of outstanding people where safe to do so.

The review identified 25 failures in the service, with two of these failures resulting in non-fatal physical harm to two adult women.

Of the other failures, it is believed 11 are administrative failures and 12 are service failures, for example where information should have been disclosed or where inadequate research was undertaken.

One member of police staff remains suspended from Wiltshire Police and is the subject of an independent investigation for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Chief Constable Catherine Roper said: “I was clear when I announced our review in October – this is a catastrophic service failure.

“We let many people down and we now know that our failures may have contributed to at least two people being harmed.

“I am so sorry – I remain appalled that this ever happened and it rightly sent shockwaves throughout our organisation.

“From the moment this came to light, I ensured dedicated resources were put in place to work around the clock to understand where we have failed, who might be at risk as a result of these failures and the urgent action we needed to take.”

In total, Wiltshire Police has made four referrals to the IOPC, including the initial report.

Two of these are linked to failures where harm has been caused and the third relates to the organisational response of two previous IOPC referrals involving the same staff member in 2019 and 2020.

Wiltshire Police said 45 members of staff had been moved into the review team, supported by a large number of other officers from across the force.

Ms Roper added: “The completion of 3,582 risk assessments reassures me that we are now able to identify the people who require our immediate support.

“However, I appreciate that this is completion of work which our communities rightly expected us to have done properly the first time around.

“I know we have badly let you down, but I ask again for your trust and urge you to come forward if you have any concerns or information regarding people at risk of domestic abuse.

“We have put more scrutiny in place than we’ve ever had into both the ongoing review but also the team who are assessing new Clare’s Law applications.”

The force added that it was “fully engaged” with the College of Policing and is now part of a national team reviewing how police forces apply the Clare’s Law scheme legislation.

Clare’s Law, which was rolled out in England and Wales in 2014, was created by Michael Brown following the death of his daughter Clare Wood, 36, from Yorkshire.

Ms Wood was murdered by her ex-boyfriend George Appleton in 2009. An inquest into her death revealed that Appleton had a history of violent behaviour against women, which Ms Wood was not informed of.