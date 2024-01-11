Arctic airmass to bring ‘disruptive snow’ to UK next week, Met Office warns

The Met Office has warned of “disruptive snow” with an arctic airmass set to bring cold air to the UK next week.

Deputy chief meteorologist David Hayter said a northerly airflow will bring arctic air to the UK from Sunday, with snow showers focused around Northern Ireland and northern areas of Scotland.

RAC Breakdown said travel plans could be affected, with drivers advised to be prepared in the event of a breakdown during the cold weather.

Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has a cold-health alert in force, warning of the weather’s potential to have a “significant” impact on the health and social care sector.

RAC Breakdown said travel plans could be affected in some areas (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Hayter said there is an “ongoing likelihood” of some disruptive snow.

“While the initial snow risk from Sunday onwards is looking most likely to be coastal areas in the north of the UK, including North Sea and Irish Sea coasts, there’s an ongoing likelihood of some disruptive snow through the middle to latter part of next week,” Mr Hayter said.

“What we’re keeping an eye on for this disruptive snow is where exactly this milder air from the southwest bumps into the cold air that will be in place over the UK.

“It’s where these airmasses meet that there’s a likelihood of some substantial snow for some places.

“At the moment, models are showing us a variety of options for exactly when and how this situation plays out and it’s something we’ll be able to add more details to in the coming days.”

People are being advised to check on friends and neighbours during the cold weather (Gareth Fuller/PA)

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Simon Williams advised drivers to pack warm clothes in the boot, and bring a power bank to keep their phones charged.

“With an increasing risk of snow and ice at the start of next week we urge drivers to make sure they travel fully prepared,” he said.

“Having a few essential items in the boot no matter what distance you’re going can make a massive difference in a breakdown situation in freezing conditions.

“A warm, waterproof coat, sturdy footwear and gloves, along with a blanket and a power bank to keep your phone charged are vital.

“While no one sets out to break down or get stuck in very cold, potentially snowy conditions, there are far too many instances where drivers have underestimated the severity of the conditions and found themselves in danger.

“It’s far better to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA said it was “vital” to check in on friends, family and neighbours.

“The temperatures we will see leading into the weekend can rapidly have a serious impact on the health of those over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions as it increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections,” he said.

Ahead of the weekend, the weather is expected to be “cloudier” but with some clearer spells over Scotland, Northern Ireland and Cumbria.

Overnight temperatures are forecast to be sub-zero for many.