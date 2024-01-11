London trains could get cardboard steering wheels to boost passengers’ fun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London trains could get cardboard steering wheels to boost passengers’ fun

By Press Association
The front seats of DLR services are often filled by transport enthusiasts young and old pretending to drive the train (Alamy/PA)
Cardboard steering wheels could be added to trains in London to boost the experience of passengers pretending to drive them, Sadiq Khan said.

The Mayor of London revealed the measure is being considered for Docklands Light Railway (DLR) services.

Stickers featuring the message ‘driving the train’ will be trialled this month.

DLR trains are fully automated and operate without a driver, but have a member of staff on board who can take control in an emergency.

This leads to the front seats often being filled by transport enthusiasts young and old pretending to drive the train.

Liberal Democrat London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon asked Mr Khan if the roll-out of new DLR trains starting this year will promote the hobby.

Docklands Light Railway strike
TfL is also exploring a number of other customer and community engagement activities to support the introduction of new DLR trains (John Stillwell/PA)

In a written response on December 28, the mayor stated: “Transport for London (TfL) will be trialling ‘driving the train’ vinyl stickers trialled across 10 trains in January 2024, and is exploring a number of other customer and community engagement activities to support the introduction of new DLR trains.

“As part of this, TfL will consider how it brings to life the driving the DLR experience for children. This could involve cardboard steering wheels.

“TfL will review learnings from the front seat ‘driving the train’ vinyl sticker trial in early 2024 before finalising plans.

“The roll-out of new trains will also be supported by an integrated marketing and communications campaign to demonstrate that TfL is investing to improve customers’ journeys.”