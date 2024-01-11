Man in court charged with rape of teenager near Brighton Pier By Press Association January 11 2024, 4.56pm Share Man in court charged with rape of teenager near Brighton Pier Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4863664/man-in-court-charged-with-rape-of-teenager-near-brighton-pier/ Copy Link Joseph Eubank outside Brighton and Hove Magistrates’ Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA) A man has appeared in court charged with raping a teenage girl near Brighton Pier in the summer of 2022. Joseph Eubank, 27, of Hill Drive in Hove, is charged with two counts of rape of a woman over 16. It comes after a girl under 18 reported an attack on the evening of July 16, 2022. Appearing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, Eubank spoke to confirm his name and address. He wore a grey coat, white top and white trainers. Eubank will next appear for a plea hearing at Lewes Crown Court on February 8.