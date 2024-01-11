Murder charge following discovery of body in east London car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder charge following discovery of body in east London car park

By Press Association
Police are working to confirm the dead man’s identity and inform his family (PA)
A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a body at a shopping centre car park in east London.

The male victim was found in a car at the Stratford Centre car park in Newham in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Detectives were alerted by Hampshire Police on Tuesday after a member of the public raised the alarm about someone who had potentially been harmed in the capital.

Vasile Gorghescu, from Southampton, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder on Thursday.

He is in custody and will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Police are working to confirm the dead man’s identity and inform his family.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “I know many local people use the Stratford Centre every day and this incident will of course cause considerable concern to shoppers and retailers.

“I would like to reassure people that a man has been charged, but if you have information that you think could help us, I ask that you to contact police.”

Call the force on 101 quoting reference CAD 4130/09Jan with information.

To remain anonymous ring independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.