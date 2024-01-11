Rome opens new archaeological park and museum in shadow of Colosseum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Rome opens new archaeological park and museum in shadow of Colosseum

By Press Association
The giant marble map (Forma Urbis Romae) of ancient Rome is shown to the media in the Archaeological Park of Mount Celio Museum overlooking the Colosseum in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
The giant marble map (Forma Urbis Romae) of ancient Rome is shown to the media in the Archaeological Park of Mount Celio Museum overlooking the Colosseum in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Rome authorities have inaugurated a new archaeological park and museum in the shadow of the Colosseum that features an original marble map of Ancient Rome that visitors can literally walk over.

The opening of the Archaeological Park of the Celio and the new Museum of the Forma Urbis is part of a bigger project to develop the hilly area around the Roman Forum, Palatine Hill and Colosseum that is home to ruins of ancient temples and gymnasiums.

The giant marble map (Forma Urbis Romae) of ancient Rome is shown to the media in the Archaeological Park of Mount Celio Museum overlooking the Colosseum in Rome
The giant marble map (Forma Urbis Romae) of ancient Rome is shown to the media in the Archaeological Park of Mount Celio Museum overlooking the Colosseum (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri was on hand on Thursday to open the new archaeological garden and museum and walked across the map fragments – now preserved under glass – of the famous Forma Urbis Romae.

The gigantic marble plan of Ancient Rome, which originally measured about 18 metres by 13 metres, was engraved between 203 and 211 AD under Emperor Septimius Severus and was originally displayed on a wall of the Roman Forum.

Archaeological findings of the Roman Empire are displayed in the Park of Mount Celio Museum overlooking the Colosseum where the giant marble map (Forma Urbis Romae) of ancient Rome is kept
Archaeological findings of the Roman Empire are displayed in the Park of Mount Celio Museum overlooking the Colosseum (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

“We decided to place it horizontally to give the chance to have the feeling to walk in the ancient city of Rome,” said Claudio Parisi Presicce, Rome cultural heritage superintendent.

Only about a tenth of the map remains; it was last shown publicly around a century ago.

Archaeological findings of the Roman Empire are displayed in the Park of Mount Celio Museum overlooking the Colosseum
Archaeological findings of the Roman Empire are displayed in the Park of Mount Celio Museum (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Visitors can enter the park free of charge every day, while the museum is open every day but Monday for a nine euro (£7.75) fee.