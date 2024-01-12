Anne to leave floral tribute to the fallen on final day of Sri Lankan tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anne to leave floral tribute to the fallen on final day of Sri Lankan tour

By Press Association
The Princess Royal visits a resettlement village at the Halo Trust site in Muhamalai during day two of her visit to Sri Lanka (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Princess Royal will visit her first Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) cemetery as the organisation’s president, as her tour of Sri Lanka draws to a close.

At the CGWC’s Jawatta Cemetery in Colombo, Anne and her husband will join other dignitaries paying their respects to the fallen.

A short service of remembrance will feature a bugler playing the Last Post before a minute’s silence is held, and Anne will lay a wreath.

Royal visit to Sri Lanka – Day two
The Princess Royal’s visit marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between the UK and Sri Lanka (Jonathan Brady/PA)

During last year’s Remembrance weekend it was announced Anne would take on her new role, succeeding the Duke of Kent who had been president since 1970, and the King was announced as the CWGC’s first patron.

The third and final day of the princess’s Sri Lankan tour will see her visit the Vajira Pillayar Kovil, a Hindu Temple in the capital and receive the blessing of the chief priest.

A string of royal engagements will follow from Anne visiting The Mission to Seafarers, an organisation supporting crewmen and women she serves as president, to touring Hatch Works’ co-working space to meet start-up companies.

At Anne’s final event, a reception marking 75 years of UK-Sri Lankan diplomatic ties, she is expected to say a few words about the relationship between the two countries.