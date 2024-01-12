Vatican announces restoration of 400-year-old canopy in St Peter’s Basilica

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vatican announces restoration of 400-year-old canopy in St Peter’s Basilica

By Press Association
Pope Francis presides over a mass in St Peter’s Basilica (AP)
The Vatican has unveiled plans for a year-long restoration of the monumental canopy over the main altar of St Peter’s Basilica.

The plan is to complete the work on Gian Lorenzo Bernini’s masterpiece, which will cost around 700,000 euros (£601,000), before 2025 which is a year of Jubilee in the Catholic church.

The restoration and conservation project, funded entirely by the Knights of Columbus order, marks the first comprehensive work on the 10-storey tall baldacchino in 250 years.

A view of the 17th century, 95ft-tall bronze canopy by Giovan Lorenzo Bernini (AP)

The structure, which is positioned over the basilica’s main altar to provide a ceremonial covering for the tomb of St Peter underneath, dates from the 1620s-1630s when Pope Urban VIII commissioned Bernini to create a canopy for the tomb.

The baldacchino is considered one of the most complicated multi-material art works of all time with its marble, bronze, wood, gold, and iron.

It eventually involved numerous other artists and craftsmen, including the master architect of the period, Francesco Borromini.

The canopy’s four massive twisting columns, featuring gilded cherubs and laurel branches, were inspired by the marble columns that surrounded St Peter’s tomb in the ancient basilica, which stood on the site of today’s St Peter’s, the biggest church in the world.

A view of the top part of the 17th century bronze canopy (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, who is in charge of the basilica and unveiled the restoration project at a news conference on Thursday, said the works would include a massive scaffolding to cover the 29-metre high canopy which would allow all liturgical celebrations to continue until its completion by December.

The restoration mostly involves a systematic cleaning of the dust-and-grime covered structure which features four 2.5-tonne statues of angels, perched atop the nine ton columns.

Other work is aimed at conservation amid evidence that some pieces are coming apart.

In addition, some of the materials have suffered centuries of degradation from changes in temperature and humidity thanks to the 50,000 people who pass through the basilica daily.