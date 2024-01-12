Daniel Day-Lewis breaks from retirement to honour Martin Scorsese

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Daniel Day-Lewis breaks from retirement to honour Martin Scorsese

By Press Association
Martin Scorsese at the National Board of Review awards gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Martin Scorsese at the National Board of Review awards gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Daniel Day-Lewis took a break from retirement to present Martin Scorsese with the award for best director at the National Board of Review (NBR) Awards in Manhattan.

Scorsese’s Osage epic, Killers Of The Flower Moon, was the top honouree at the 95th NBR Awards.

In awards announced earlier but handed out on Thursday, Killers Of The Flower Moon was the group’s pick for best film, along with best director for Scorsese and best actress for Lily Gladstone.

The night’s biggest surprise guest was Day-Lewis, who quit acting after Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2017 film Phantom Thread and has since largely avoided public life.

Day-Lewis sat next to Scorsese throughout the gala at Cipriani’s 42nd Street before presenting the directing award.

Best actress honouree Lily Gladstone
Best actress honouree Lily Gladstone (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“I was a teenager when I discovered Martin’s work,” Day-Lewis said.

“With a light of his own making he illuminated unknown worlds that pulsed with a dangerous, irresistible energy — worlds that were mysterious to me and utterly enthralling. He illuminated the vast beautiful landscape of what is possible in film and he clarified for me what it is that one must ask of one self to work in faith.”

Day-Lewis, who starred in Scorsese’s Gangs Of New York (2002) and The Age Of Innocence (1993), called working with the director “one of the greatest joys and unexpected privileges of my life”.

When Scorsese took to the stage and accepted the award, he returned the compliment, calling working with Day-Lewis “one of the greatest experiences of my life”.

“Maybe there’s time for one more,” added Scorsese with a grin as the crowd gasped at the possibility.

Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Day-Lewis, standing to the side of the stage, smiled and held out his hands.

Much of the appeal of the NBRs is the pairing of presenters and honourees.

Laura Linney introduced best supporting actor Mark Ruffalo, a reunion of the You Can Count On Me stars.

Patti Smith presented Lily Gladstone with the best actress award.

“Of course this is not a dream to be sitting in between Patti Smith and Daniel Day Lewis,” joked a staggered Gladstone.

Best supporting actor honouree Mark Ruffalo, right, and wife Sunrise Coigney
Best supporting actor honouree Mark Ruffalo, right, and wife Sunrise Coigney (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The night’s most moving moment came earlier in the evening when Michael J Fox took to the stage with Davis Guggenheim, the director of the documentary winner Still: A Michael J Fox Movie.

The crowd gave Fox a rousing standing ovation before the actor reflected on how Parkinson’s disease has changed his life.

“Parkinson’s has been a gift. It’s been a gift that keeps on taking,” Fox said.

“It’s been a gift because it’s given me an audience to talk about what’s possible.”

Fox worked in jokes throughout his speech but returned to that theme, noting Parkinson’s has been more meaningful to him than his success in entertainment.

Tracy Pollan, left, and Michael J Fox
Tracy Pollan, left, and Michael J Fox (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“It just opened my eyes in a way I didn’t expect,” he said.

Bradley Cooper, recipient of the Icon Award for Maestro, also paid tribute to Fox as he recalled watching Secret Of My Success and Family Ties while growing up.

“I felt like he was my friend,” Cooper said.

While there was little suspense to the ceremony, given that the awards had been announced earlier, a clue was dropped to one of awards season’s biggest mysteries.

French director Justine Triet, whose Anatomy Of A Fall was honoured for best international film, provided a hint for moviegoers debating whether the film’s protagonist, played by Sandra Hüller, was guilty of the murder she is tried for in the film.

“I have one advice: Watch the dog,” Triet said.

“He’s an animal. He has instincts. Maybe he knows.”