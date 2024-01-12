Parasite director wants thorough investigation into death of star Lee Sun-kyun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parasite director wants thorough investigation into death of star Lee Sun-kyun

By Press Association
South Korean director Bong Joon-ho (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho and other artists in South Korea have called for a thorough investigation into the death of popular actor Lee Sun-kyun, who played the head of a wealthy family in the class satire movie.

Lee, 48, was found dead in his car on December 27 in what is widely seen as a suicide following an intense weeks-long police probe into his alleged drug use.

In a nationally televised news conference on Friday, Bong and other artists, writers, performers and producers asked why police repeatedly summoned Lee in the presence of TV cameras and whether they had inappropriately leaked information about the investigation to media.

They also questioned whether media outlets had overly sensationalised reports about Lee’s private life that were unrelated to the drug investigation.

“We urge relevant officials to fully investigate whether there were any problems with the security of (the information) in the police investigation,” they said in a statement.

Actor Lee Sun-kyun
They said Lee suffered “severe character assassination” before his death, and called for revisions of laws to protect human rights in criminal investigations.

Police had been investigating allegations that Lee used illegal drugs at the residence of a bar hostess.

Lee insisted he was tricked into taking the drugs and did not know what they were, according to South Korean media.

The investigation prompted extensive tabloid coverage of Lee and unconfirmed online rumours about his private life.

Lee filed a suit against two people, including the hostess, alleging they blackmailed him.

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho speaks during a press conference demanding an investigation into the death of actor Lee Sun-kyun
Parasite won Oscars for best picture and three other categories in 2020.

It was the first non-English-language film to win best picture in the history of the Academy Awards and was the first South Korean movie to win an Oscar.

Lee, who had been a popular actor in South Korea for a long time, was nominated for best actor at the International Emmy Awards for his performance in the sci-fi thriller Dr Brain last year.

South Korea has strict anti-drug laws and has long had the highest suicide rate among developed countries.

It has experienced a string of celebrity suicides involving K-pop stars, prominent politicians and business executives.

Many of the celebrity suicides have been blamed on malicious and abusive online comments and severe cyberbullying.