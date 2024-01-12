‘Still dangerous’ mass killer Anders Breivik to stay in solitary confinement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Still dangerous’ mass killer Anders Breivik to stay in solitary confinement

By Press Association
Anders Behring Breivik arrives for his appeal case on Tuesday (Lise Aaserud/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Anders Breivik, the right-wing extremist who killed 77 people in a bomb and gun rampage, is still dangerous and should stay in solitary confinement, Norway’s government said on Friday as it rejected his legal claim that his human rights are being violated.

“There is a great danger of violence and that he will inspire others. That is why he has to serve his time under strict security measures,” Andreas Hjetland, a government lawyer, said on the last day of a five-day hearing.

“There is simply nothing indicating that Breivik’s human rights are being violated,” the Norwegian news agency NTB quoted Mr Hjetland as saying.

Breivik, who has changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen, claims in his suit — his second against the Norwegian government — that the isolation he has been placed under since he began his prison sentence in 2012 amounts to inhumane punishment under the European Convention on Human Rights.

He failed in a similar bid in 2016-2017, when his appeal was ultimately rejected by the European Court of Justice.

On July 22 2011, Breivik killed eight people in a bomb attack in Oslo before heading to a youth camp for a centre-left political group on Utoya island, where, dressed as a police officer, he gunned down 69 people, mostly teenagers.

Breivik has shown no remorse for his attacks, which he portrayed as a crusade against multiculturalism in Norway.

This week’s hearing was held in the gymnasium at the Ringerike prison where he is being held.

His lawyer, Oystein Storrvik, said on Thursday that his client has been affected by the lack of contact with the surrounding world.

During his evidence on Tuesday, Breivik cried and said he is suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts.

A prison-appointed psychiatrist, who has seen Breivik since he was transferred to Ringerike in 2022, expressed her doubts.

“I’ve never seen him like that before — never seen him cry or show much emotion. It was a reaction I did not expect,” Janne Gudim Hermansen told the court on Thursday, according to NTB.

“It may have been his way of showing his despair but I am not sure how credible this was. I think perhaps this was used to achieve something.”

Breivik was sentenced to the maximum 21 years in prison with a provision — rarely used in the Norwegian justice system — that he can be held indefinitely if he is still considered a danger to society.

He sought parole in 2022 but was judged to have shown no sign of rehabilitation.

Norway favours rehabilitation over retribution and Breivik is being held at Ringerike in a two-storey complex with a kitchen, dining room and TV room with a gaming console, several armchairs and pictures of the Eiffel Tower on the wall.

He also has a fitness room with weights, a treadmill and rowing machine, while three parakeets fly around the complex.