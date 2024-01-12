Man accused of Natalie McNally murder to stand trial in September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man accused of Natalie McNally murder to stand trial in September

By Press Association
Natalie McNally was 15 weeks pregnant when she was killed (Family Handout/PA)
The man accused of murdering Natalie McNally is set to stand trial in September.

Stephen McCullagh, 33, from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, remains in custody after being charged with the murder of Ms McNally.

He has denied murdering his then-partner, who was 15 weeks pregnant.

Ms McNally, 32, was stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on the night of December 18, 2022.

McCullagh pleaded not guilty as he appeared in the dock at Belfast Crown Court during an arraignment hearing on Friday.

Natalie McNally death
Natalie McNally was stabbed at her home in Lurgan in December 2022 (Liam McBurney/PA)

A large number of Ms McNally’s family and supporters watched on from the public gallery during the brief hearing.

The court heard the trial was likely to last between three to four weeks and the case is expected to be ready by early September.

A request was made to hear the trial in Belfast due to the case being “heavily CCTV and technology based”.

Mr Justice O’Hara said the trial will start on Monday September 9, provisionally listed for Belfast.

He said it was as fast as they could bring the trial.

“I know this will not seem very fast at all for the family and friends of Ms McNally or perhaps even for the defendant and particularly because it is now over a year since Ms McNally’s death, but a trial in September 2024 is as fast as we can arrange things to proceed,” he said.

“I will confirm that – barring any unforeseen developments – a trial will start on Monday September 9. It will most probably be in Belfast but that can be confirmed later in the year and I will review the case in March.”