Man who mutilated extreme body modification ringleader to be sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man who mutilated extreme body modification ringleader to be sentenced

By Press Association
Three men have appeared for sentencing at the Old Bailey (PA)
Three men have appeared for sentencing at the Old Bailey (PA)

An escort cut off the penis of the ringleader of an extreme body modifications group on film saying: “Well, that’s one off the bucket list”, a court has heard.

Damien Byrnes, 36, from Tottenham, north London, admitted removing Marius Gustavson’s penis with a knife on February 18 2017.

He and two other men appeared for sentencing at the Old Bailey on Friday, having pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Gustavson.

Prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC said the defendants were among 10 people charged with taking part in extreme body modifications.

Extreme body modifications court case
Jacob Crimi-Appleby has admitted freezing a man’s leg leading to its amputation (Lucy North/PA)

Gustavson, 46, had been involved in “numerous” extreme procedures including the removal of male genitals with films featuring on a pay-per-view, “eunach maker” website.

After cutting off Gustavson’s penis, Byrnes had asked for a copy of the film and was heard to say: “Well that’s one off the bucket list. I never expected that one.”

Ms Carberry said messages between the men spanning four years had been found on Gustavson’s mobile phone.

Byrnes, who was listed under Daniel Escort Irish, had originally been hired by Gustavson for sexual services and introduced to the “eunach maker” website, the court was told.

In December 2016, Byrnes “readily agreed” to mutilate Gustavson for £500 knowing it would be filmed for the money-making site, Ms Carberry said.

He told Gustavson: “I have no issue with it but won’t you loose (sic) a lot of blood, like nearly die.”

Gustavson went on to tell him he would be anesthetised and tied down and instructed him on what to do.

Byrnes said he was “actually kinda turned on a bit” but sought assurances because he did not want to get in “trouble”.

When Gustavson reduced his financial offer, Byrnes appeared to cry off saying: “I’ve had enough man. I’m cutting your cock and balls off for 50 shitty quid when I was led to believe it’s 500.”

Two days before the procedure, Gustavson told Byrnes that he was cutting another person and that he could be a “sexy, kinky helper”.

Gustavson went on to boast that he had “done over 26 guys in total, 18 totally done”.

Graphic film of the mutilation of Gustavson was not shown in court but what it showed was described by Ms Carberry.

In the footage, a shaking Gustavson was strapped down to a bed naked and heard to say “no, no”.

The prosecutor suggested the apparent fear may have been part of an “act” for the film.

Afterwards, Gustavson called 999 and told the operator: “I tried to do some surgery on my cock”, the court was told.

He was treated in hospital and discharged after a couple of days and referred to a psychiatric unit for assessment.

Ms Carberry told the court that it had been a “life-threatening procedure”.

When Byrnes did not receive payment, he threatened to go to the police.

Gustavson responded by saying he would report him for “threats, blackmail and cutting off my cock”.

Over two years, financial records showed Gustavson had paid Byrnes sums totalling more than £1,500, the court was told.

Following his arrest in 2022, Byrnes admitted what he had done, saying he was in financial difficulty and had thrown up on the way home afterwards.

Co-defendant Jacob Crimi-Appleby, 23, from Epsom in Surrey, admitted freezing Gustavson’s leg leading to the need for it to be amputated in February 2019.

Nurse Nathan Arnold, 48, from South Kensington, west London, admitted the partial removal of Gustavson’s nipple in the summer of 2019.

He also admitted to stealing anaesthetic between 2016 and 2022 from the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital where he had worked and also possessing extreme pornography.

Gustavson, of Haringey, north London, has previously admitted charges including a conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and will be sentenced with others on March 4 and 5.

The hearing before Judge Mark Lucraft KC continues.