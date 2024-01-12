Bid to recall Stormont Assembly next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid to recall Stormont Assembly next week

By Press Association
Sinn Fein representatives (left to right) vice-president Michelle O’Neill, president Mary Lou McDonald and MLA Conor Murphy (PA)
Sinn Fein representatives (left to right) vice-president Michelle O’Neill, president Mary Lou McDonald and MLA Conor Murphy (PA)

A bid is under way to have the Stormont Assembly recalled next week.

Sinn Fein is attempting to bring the recall on Wednesday – the day before trade unions are planning one of the largest public sector strikes Northern Ireland has seen in recent history.

Thursday is also the deadline for Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to call fresh Assembly elections if devolved government in Northern Ireland has not been restored.

Cabinet meeting
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (James Manning/PA)

The Assembly has been effectively collapsed for almost two years. The DUP is refusing to participate until unionist concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements are addressed.

The recall motion will require the backing of 30 MLAs to succeed.

It urges that the Assembly meets urgently to elect a Speaker and Deputy Speakers, appoint ministers and back a motion which endorses fair pay settlements for public sector workers.

It also calls for the DUP to “respect the democratic outcome of the May 2022 Assembly election” in which Sinn Fein made history by becoming the first nationalist or republican party to top the Stormont poll and entitling it to nominate the first nationalist or republican First Minister.

Finally it emphasises the “pressing need to urgently reinstate the Executive to tackle the unprecedented challenges confronting citizens and our public services, particularly the immediate matter of public sector pay”.

The DUP has insisted it will not end its blockade until it secures legislative assurances from the Government on Northern Ireland’s trading position within the UK.

Mr Heaton-Harris has said his talks with the DUP over the Windsor Framework have concluded, although leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted engagement is continuing.

Stormont Assembly
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Heaton-Harris has invited the main Stormont parties to take part in bilateral talks at Hillsborough Castle on Monday about the Stormont stalemate.

Earlier DUP MP Gavin Robinson insisted there is no legal basis for joint authority rule in Northern Ireland if devolved government is not restored.

Mr Robinson was reacting after Conservative MP and chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee Sir Robert Buckland said any alternative to the DUP agreeing a deal to restore the Stormont Executive would likely mean the “involvement of the Irish government”.

The DUP deputy leader accused Sir Robert of making “hollow threats”.

During an appearance on the BBC’s The View programme, Sir Robert said that a return to direct rule for Northern Ireland would mean “triggering certain aspects of the Good Friday Agreement” and “involvement of the Irish government, ultimately”.

When asked if “old-style direct rule of the past” was off the table, he responded: “I think so.”

Mr Robinson responded: “Sir Robert Buckland seems to be confused. It’s not often he is wrong, but on this he is.

“The Republic of Ireland has no legal basis for governing Northern Ireland.

“Such a step would be a further breach of the Belfast and successor agreements.”

He added: “It is the arrangements flowing from the Northern Ireland Protocol alone that are stopping the formation of an Executive.

“We are focused on getting this right and restoring the balance. We will not be distracted by Sir Robert’s confused viewpoint.

“Rather than issue hollow threats about some version of joint authority, Sir Robert and his colleagues would be better to focus on restoring Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market.

“Replacing the protocol with arrangements that unionists, as well as nationalists, can support will provide a solid foundation for the restoration of devolution on a cross-community basis.”

Previous talks between Mr Heaton-Harris and the main Stormont parties over a £3.3 billion financial package to accompany the return of devolution broke up at Hillsborough Castle in December without any agreement to restore the Assembly and Executive.

The package would include money to make an outstanding pay award to public sector workers.

With their pay demands still unmet, unions are planning a major strike across Northern Ireland on January 18.

Cabinet meeting
Sir Robert Buckland is chair of the NI Affairs Committee at Westminster (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Robert denied that the UK Government was using the strikes in Northern Ireland as a means to pressure the DUP into a deal.

He said: “I think on one level it’s maybe a cynical view about how the UK government would view the valued contribution that public service workers make in Northern Ireland.

“The reality is this facing all of us – all of us as elected politicians have responsibilities to face up to.

“Sometimes we have to make decisions that we don’t particularly like, we don’t live in a perfect world.

“The DUP are part of this imperfect world. There isn’t a perfect solution for them.

“But there is a solution and a solution that can deliver for their constituents, many of whom are public sector workers, in a way that I think would redound to their credit.

“That’s why I think now is the time for leadership, for courage if you like – an overused word sometimes, but one that might apply in this case – to allow the Executive to be formed as quickly as possible.”