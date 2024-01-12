Oppenheimer and Barbie among Producers Guild Awards nominees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Oppenheimer and Barbie among Producers Guild Awards nominees

By Press Association
Cillian Murphy arrives for the photo call for Oppenheimer at Trafalgar Square in London (Ian West/PA)
Cillian Murphy arrives for the photo call for Oppenheimer at Trafalgar Square in London (Ian West/PA)

Oppenheimer and Barbie will face off at yet another awards ceremony this season, this time at the Producers Guild Awards where they are among the 10 films nominated for the top prize.

The Producers Guild of America announced its nominations for the coveted Darryl F Zanuck Award, its equivalent of the best picture trophy.

Nominees overlapped with the five Directors Guild choices announced earlier this week, including Killers Of The Flower Moon, The Holdovers and Poor Things.

The five additional films were American Fiction, Anatomy Of A Fall, Maestro, Past Lives and The Zone Of Interest.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie arrive for the European premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square in London
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie arrive for the European premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square in London (Ian West/PA)

It is the first time that two international productions, in this case The Zone Of Interest and Anatomy Of A Fall, have been nominated in a single year.

The award has proven to be perhaps the best indicator for what will win the top honour at the Oscars.

In the past five years, four PGA winners have gone on to collect best picture at the Academy Awards, with the exception of 2020 in which the PGA honoured 1917 and the Oscar went to Parasite.

Last year Everything Everywhere All At Once got the award.

This line-up of 10 could very well mirror the best picture nominees at the Oscars, which will be announced on January 23.

It also puts a question mark around the chances of other films, such as The Color Purple, which was nominated for its ensemble by the Screen Actors Guild, and May December.

The five films nominated for best animated motion picture are The Boy And The Heron, Elemental, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros Movie and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

The guild also recognises television, where drama nominees are The Crown, The Diplomat, The Last Of Us, The Morning Show and Succession.

Comedy contenders include Barry, The Bear, Jury Duty, Only Murders In The Building and Ted Lasso.

The PGA previously announced nominations for documentation, including the AP and Frontline collaboration 20 Days In Mariupol.

Winners will be announced at an untelevised ceremony in Los Angeles on February 25.

Oppenheimer and Barbie are the lead nominees at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24, as they were for the recent Golden Globes.