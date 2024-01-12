Late Queen ‘wouldn’t have been aware of anything during final moments’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Late Queen ‘wouldn’t have been aware of anything during final moments’

By Press Association
The Queen with Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Queen with Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral (Jane Barlow/PA)

Queen Elizabeth II’s final moments were described as “very peaceful” in a memo written by her private secretary, which also revealed she “wouldn’t have been aware of anything”.

A note about the late Queen’s death at Balmoral on September 8 2022 was written by Sir Edward Young in a memo which has been reported by the Daily Mail.

He noted: “Very peaceful. In her sleep. Slipped away. Old age. She wouldn’t have been aware of anything. No pain.”

Sir Edward Young
The late Queen’s private secretary Sir Edward Young (Steve Parsons/PA)

The document, which is now in the Royal Archives, forms part of a new biography of the King – Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story – by the Mail’s royal writer Robert Hardman, which is being serialised by the paper.

The book also reveals how, shortly after Sir Edward wrote his note, a footman brought a locked red box of paperwork found at the late Queen’s deathbed which contained two sealed letters – one to her son and heir and the other to Sir Edward himself, the Mail reports.

The box also contained her choice of candidates for the Order of Merit for “exceptionally meritorious service” across the Commonwealth.

The book reveals the late Queen’s death was so sudden that Charles had to rush to Balmoral by helicopter and read his “London Bridge” (the plans for events following the Queen’s death) notes on the way.

It adds that the King and Queen Camilla spent an hour with the late Queen privately before she died.

The Braemar Gathering highland games
The King and Queen at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire (Andrew Milligan/PA)

And Princes Anne and the late Queen’s senior dresser, Angela Kelly, alternated at her bedside, along with Rev Kenneth MacKenzie, a minister at nearby Crathie Kirk.

Charles called both of his sons and told them to travel up to Scotland as soon as possible to say their goodbyes, the biography adds.

Charles, who had gone out to gather mushrooms and clear his head after seeing his mother, received the news that she had died as he was driving back to Balmoral when his most senior aide took a call, the Mail reports. Charles pulled over and was addressed for the first time as “Your Majesty”.

Then, when Charles called William via the palace switchboard to break the news, he told the operator “it’s me” as he realised he could not reveal that he was king yet.

The King did try to contact his younger son to tell him personally, but Harry was already in the air and he could not get through, the book reveals.