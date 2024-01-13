Straw Bear Festival kicks off in spectacular fashion in Whittlesea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Straw Bear Festival kicks off in spectacular fashion in Whittlesea

By Press Association
The Straw Bear is paraded through the streets accompanied by attendant keepers, musicians and dancers during the Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival (Joe Giddens/PA)
The annual Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival kicked off in spectacular fashion on Saturday as the famous parade made its return to the streets of Cambridgeshire.

The sun shone over musicians and dancers in the village of Whittlesea as the annual event took place, with the focal point being the Straw Bear itself who walked in the procession accompanied by attendant keepers.

Festival-goers could be seen taking photos with the star of the show, who posed for selfies and waved at the crowds of people lining the roads.

Morris dancers performing in the street wearing colourful attire
Traditional Red Leicester Morris dancers, donning feather hats and wearing red face paint, played instruments and performed while Pig Dyke molly dancers took their face paint to another level, sporting dramatic black and white detail as they took to the streets.

The custom of parading the Straw Bear through the village appears to date back to the 1880s, but the exact date of its inception is unknown.

A close up of a woman wearing dramatic black and white face paint during the festival
In the village, it was tradition that on the Tuesday following Plough Monday (the first Monday after Twelfth Night) one person would dress in straw and be called the Straw Bear.

The custom was revived in 1980 by the Whittlesea Society after being stopped by the local constabulary in 1909, which forbid Straw Bears as a form of cadging, and for the first time in 70 years, a Straw Bear was seen on the streets accompanied by a procession of performers.

The Straw Bear standing with members of the procession during the festival
The annual procession now contains more than 250 dancers and musicians, who take part in traditional performances while crowds gather to catch a glimpse of the famous Straw Bear.

Saturday marks Straw Bear Day with a collection of events to celebrate the tradition alongside the colourful parade, such as an exhibition, dance spots and story-telling sessions.

The festival concludes on Sunday where an effigy of the Straw Bear will be burnt, leaving the way open for a new bear to be created in the following year’s harvest.