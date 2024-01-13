Kevin De Bruyne inspires comeback as Man City claim late win at Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin De Bruyne inspires comeback as Man City claim late win at Newcastle

By Press Association
Kevin De Bruyne scored on his Premier League return (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench to inspire Manchester City to a 3-2 comeback victory over Newcastle as Oscar Bobb snatched a later winner.

City were trailing 2-1 at St James’ Park when De Bruyne was sent on as a 69th-minute replacement for Bernardo Silva, but he scored within five minutes before setting up fellow substitute Bobb to snatch victory in stoppage time at the end of a thrilling encounter.

Bernardo Silva had given the visitors an early lead with a cheeky flick in front of a crowd of 52,198, but stunning finishes from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon had the Magpies scenting victory until the Belgium international’s introduction.

Oscar Bobb scores the winner
The win lifted City, who dominated for long periods but were vulnerable on the counter, into second place in the Premier League table above Aston Villa, who play on Sunday.

Eddie Howe’s men thought they had got off to a fine start when Kieran Trippier lifted the ball over the top for Isak to cross for Sean Longstaff to fire home, but a late offside flag ended the celebrations while City goalkeeper Ederson needed treatment after colliding with Kyle Walker.

Miguel Almiron charged down the ailing keeper’s hurried clearance soon after, but neither he nor Gordon were able to take full advantage with the visitors in disarray.

City’s problems grew seconds later when Ederson had to leave the field to be replaced by Stefan Ortega.

However after a shaky start, Pep Guardiola’s side settled into their slick passing game, although Ruben Dias did just enough to put off Isak in front of goal after Trippier had played Miguel Almiron in behind full-back Josko Gvardiol once again.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was forced off early
Silva should have given City a 17th-minute lead, but blazed over after Mateo Kovacic’s attempt from Jeremy Doku’s run had been blocked.

The Portuguese playmaker made amends nine minutes later with an audacious flick to convert Walker’s cross, with Newcastle appealing in vain for a foul by Dias on Gordon during the build-up.

Phil Foden fired wide with Doku once again the provider and Martin Dubravka acrobatically turned Silva’s strike on to his crossbar.

Rodri had to come to Ortega’s rescue after Isak had blocked his attempted clearance, before City came close again when Julian Alvarez forced Dubravka into a solid 34th-minute save.

However, the home side were level within seconds when, after Fabian Schar had dispossessed Doku, Bruno Guimaraes played in Isak and he cut inside Walker before curling a superb shot past Ortega and inside the far post.

Alexander Isak equalised for Newcastle
The home fans were still celebrating when Dan Burn picked out Gordon in space on the left and he came inside on to his right foot to drill the ball past Ortega’s outstretched hand and into the net.

Ortega spared his side further punishment when he denied Isak one-on-one after Trippier and Lewis Miley had combined down the right.

City dominated possession at the start of the second half as they attempted to restore parity, but struggled to find a way through the massed ranks of black-and-white shirts.

Dubravka palmed away Alvarez’s 52nd-minute free-kick and claimed Foden’s skidding drive six minutes later, but he needed the help of Guimaraes to keep out Rodri after Walker had surged deep into enemy territory before pulling the ball back.

Kevin De Bruyne levels for Manchester City
The Slovakia international repelled Alvarez’s strike and then safely pouched Kovacic’s deflected attempt, prompting Guardiola to send on De Bruyne for Silva with 21 minutes remaining.

De Bruyne’s first touch saw him hit the defensive wall with a free-kick before Alvarez shot wastefully over in the ensuing melee.

Dubravka was beaten with 16 minutes remaining when De Bruyne collected Rodri’s pass and steered a low shot past him and into into the bottom corner.

And the final twist arrived in stoppage time when Bobb controlled De Bruyne’s cross superbly and stabbed past Dubravka to clinch victory.