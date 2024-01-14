New rules to ensure satnavs are up to date with latest road closures

The Government is set to launch new measures to ensure satnavs are up to date and do not send drivers down closed roads.

As part of its new Plan For Drivers, the measures will include making all Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) digital.

TROs are short-term traffic measures, such as temporary speed limits or road closures.

Until now, they were not automatically updated on digital systems, meaning they are sometimes missing from satnav systems.

Under the new measures, valuable data, such as the location of parking spaces, will be available for satnavs.

In a statement, the Department for Transport said that this will ensure that drivers have the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Roads minister Guy Opperman said: “This Government is on the side of drivers, which is why we’re making travelling by road much easier.

“Everyone knows the frustrations of being sent down a closed road by your satnav, so by going digital with our traffic information, we’re making sure that drivers have the very latest travel information to rely on.

“This is part of our first package of measures from our Plan for Drivers to be set out tomorrow, coming after our record £8.3 billion investment to resurface local roads, the biggest ever increase in funding for local road improvements.”