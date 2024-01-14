What the papers say – January 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – January 14

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (PA)
A collection of British newspapers (PA)

The conflict in Yemen and the Post Office scandal lead the stories on Sunday’s front pages.

The Sunday Telegraph runs with words from Lord David Cameron and his warning to Houthi rebels as unrest continues in the Red Sea.

According to The Observer, the World Bank has warned that money trouble way be on its way on a global scale, with dual conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East destabilising financial markets.

The Independent reports Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has voiced his support for UK action against the Iranian-funded Houthi militants as conflict escalates further by the Red Sea.

The Daily Mirror leads with a piece looking back on the last 100 days of bombardment and humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

The Sunday Times concentrates on Paula Vennells and her CBE, with new information revealing the Theresa May government pushed for the former Post Office head to receive the honour despite fierce recommendations against it in the wake of the Horizon scandal.

The Sunday Express also turned its attention to the Horizon scandal, which attracted criticism from the Post Office minister, who has called for those involved to be jailed for their misconduct.

Sunday People carries a warning from the nurses’ union that “all options” are on the table in its pay row with the NHS.

The Sun on Sunday carries comments from the lover of Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.

The Daily Star Sunday leads with a warning for Brits against the imminent winter chill, with bitter weather and frost en route from the north.