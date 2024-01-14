North Korea launches ballistic missile towards sea, South Korea says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Korea launches ballistic missile towards sea, South Korea says

By Press Association
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile towards the sea, its first missile launch in about a month, South Korea said (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile towards the sea, its first missile launch in about a month, South Korea said.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch took place on Sunday but gave no further details such as how far the weapon flew.

Japan’s Defence Ministry also said it detected a possible ballistic missile launch by North Korea. Japan’s Coast Guard, quoting the Defence Ministry, said the suspected missile is believed to have landed in the ocean.

It is the North’s first missile launch since it test-fired its Hwasong-18 solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missile, the North’s most advanced weapon, on December 18. The Hwasong-18 is designed to strike the mainland US.

Sunday’s launch came days after North Korea fired a barrage of artillery shells near the tense sea border with South Korea, prompting South Korea to conduct similar firing exercises in the same area.

In recent days, North Korea has also been escalating its warlike rhetoric against its rivals. Earlier this week, leader Kim Jong Un called South Korea “our principal enemy” and threatened to annihilate it if provoked.

Experts say Mr Kim is likely to further raise animosities by test-firing more missiles to try to raise the stakes in the stand-off with his rivals and influence the results of South Korea’s parliamentary elections in April and the US presidential election in November.

They believe he wants to see South Korean liberals pursue rapprochement with North Korea while maintaining a parliamentary majority status, and for former US president Donald Trump to be elected again. They say Mr Kim might think he could win US concessions like sanctions relief if Mr Trump returns to the White House.

In a key ruling party meeting in late December, Mr Kim vowed to expand his nuclear arsenal and launch additional spy satellites to cope with what he called US-led confrontational moves.