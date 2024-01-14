North Korea launches suspected ballistic missile that can reach distant US bases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Korea launches suspected ballistic missile that can reach distant US bases

By Press Association
North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea on Sunday, South Korea said – its first launch this year (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
North Korea fired a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile towards the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said – its first launch this year.

The move came two months after the North claimed to have tested engines for a new harder-to-detect missile capable of striking distant US targets in the region.

Experts have said North Korea could ramp up its provocative missile tests as a way to influence the results of South Korea’s parliamentary elections in April and the US presidential election in November.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that it detected the launch of a ballistic missile of an intermediate-range class from the North’s capital region on Sunday afternoon. It said the missile flew toward the North’s eastern waters.

South Korea Koreas Tensions
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news programme at Seoul railway station in South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

South Korea, the US and Japan are analysing further details of the launch as the South’s military maintains readiness, according to the statement.

Japan’s Defence Ministry also said it spotted the North’s possible ballistic missile.

The Japanese coast guard, quoting the Defence Ministry, said the suspected missile is believed to have landed in the ocean.

In mid-November, North Korea’s state media said it had successfully tested solid-fuel engines for a new intermediate-range ballistic missile that observers say is likely designed to hit US military bases in Okinawa, Japan, and the US Pacific territory of Guam.

Built-in solid propellants make missile launches harder for outsiders to detect than liquid-fuelled missiles, which must be fuelled before launch and cannot last long.

North Korea has a growing arsenal of solid-fuel short-range missiles targeting South Korea, but its existing intermediate-range missiles, including the Hwasong-12, are powered by liquid-fuel engines.

The last time North Korea carried out a public missile launch was on December 18, when it test-fired its Hwasong-18 solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missile, the North’s most advanced weapon. The Hwasong-18 is the North’s only known solid-fuel ICBM and is designed to strike the mainland US.

In recent days, North Korea has also been escalating its warlike, inflammatory rhetoric against its foes.

Koreas Tensions
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a munitions factory (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

Leader Kim Jong Un, during visits to munitions factories last week, called South Korea “our principal enemy” and threatened to annihilate it if provoked, the North’s state media said on Wednesday.

On January 5, North Korea fired a barrage of artillery shells near the disputed western sea boundary with South Korea, prompting South Korea to carry out similar firing exercises in the same area.

South Korea accused North Korea of continuing similar artillery barrages in the area for the next two days.

The site is where the navies of the two Koreas have fought three bloody sea battles since 1999 and attacks blamed on North Korea killed 50 South Koreans in 2010.

Experts say Mr Kim is likely to want to see South Korean liberals pursue rapprochement with North Korea while maintaining a parliamentary majority status and for former US president Donald Trump to be elected again. They say Mr Kim might believe he could win US concessions like sanctions relief if Mr Trump returns to the White House.

In a key ruling party meeting in late December, Mr Kim vowed to expand his nuclear arsenal and launch additional spy satellites to cope with what he called US-led confrontational moves.