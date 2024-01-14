End of the line for model railways?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

End of the line for model railways?

By Press Association
A lack of young people interested in model trains has been blamed for the closure of a popular exhibition and a major retailer (Alamy/PA)
A lack of young people interested in model trains has been blamed for the closure of a popular exhibition and a major retailer (Alamy/PA)

A lack of young people owning model trains has been blamed for the closure of a popular exhibition and a major retailer.

Organisers of the annual Warley National Model Railway Exhibition at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) said this week the event has been suspended “for the foreseeable future”.

Cheshire-based Hattons Model Railways, one of UK’s biggest online retailers for the hobby, also announced it will shut down.

There have been claims that young people are being priced out of model railways, with rising prices attributed to a lack of competition among manufacturers and the increasing cost of materials and shipping.

Warley National Model Railway Exhibition has taken place for more than 30 years, and was last held in November.

Announcing the suspension on Thursday, exhibition manager Nigel Smith of organisers Warley Model Railway Club (WMRC) said: “This will be disappointing to many people, including visitors and exhibitors alike.

“However, we are an ageing membership and we have to be realistic about what we can deliver in the future.

“Many of our existing team have been involved for over 30 years and would like to retire gracefully.”

WMRC member and former editor of magazine Railway Modeller Steve Flint said: “The hobby is alive and well at grassroots level, but the commercial boom period of recent decades has probably run its course, having been slowed by the effects of the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and the ever-increasing age of enthusiasts.

“The tick of the demographic time bomb is getting more prominent, as the next generation of younger enthusiasts required to take over the staffing and running of such prestigious events does not seem to be materialising.

“Hence, it is time for Warley Model Railway Club to step aside with pride, having had the privilege of promoting this great creative hobby to the nation at the NEC for over 30 years with the full support of hundreds of volunteer enthusiasts, manufacturers and retail traders.”

Hattons Model Railways, which describes itself as “an institution in the hobby since 1946”, wrote in a message on its website that the decision to close was made with “immense sadness” and was caused by “declining customer numbers, changing customer demographics and supply chain disruption”.

It added: “Over the decades, we’ve been privileged to serve enthusiasts and share our passion for model railways with hundreds of thousands of customers.”

No closing date has been set.