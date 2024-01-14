Taiwan condemns ‘fallacious’ Chinese comments on election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Taiwan condemns ‘fallacious’ Chinese comments on election

By Press Association
Ruling party candidate Lai Ching-te emerged victorious in Taiwan”s presidential election (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
Taiwan has condemned what it said were “fallacious comments” by China following the self-governing island’s presidential and parliamentary election on Saturday.

The verbal sparring did not bode well for the future of Taiwan’s relations with China under the winner, president-elect Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, or for China’s relations with the United States.

The US said it has asked two former officials to go to Taiwan this week for post-election meetings with political leaders, a move that is likely to displease China.

Supporters of Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, cheer his election victory (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Former national security adviser Stephen Hadley and former deputy secretary of state James Steinberg will arrive in Taipei on Monday and have meetings on Tuesday, the American Institute in Taiwan said in a news release.

The institute is the de-facto American Embassy, since the US does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Mr Lai’s victory means the Democratic Progressive Party will continue to hold the presidency for a third four-year term, following eight years under president Tsai Ing-wen.

China portrays the party as its nemesis and a major obstacle to its goal of bringing the island of 23 million people under its control.

A statement from Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry accused China’s Foreign Ministry and its Taiwan Affairs Office of falsehoods in the respective statements they issued on Saturday night after the results of the election were announced.

President-elect Lai Ching-te celebrates in Taipei (Louise Delmotte/AP)

It took issue specifically with China’s often-repeated line that Taiwan is a domestic Chinese issue. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and says it should not even have a foreign ministry or any official relations with foreign governments.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in its statement: “The Taiwan question is China’s internal affair. Whatever changes take place in Taiwan, the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China will not change.”

Taiwan said that statement “is completely inconsistent with international understanding and the current cross-strait situation. It goes against the expectation of global democratic communities and goes against the will of the people of Taiwan to uphold democratic values”, adding: “Such cliches are not worth refuting.”

Mr Lai, who will take office in May, won a three-way race for president with 40% of the vote, less than the clear majority Mr Tsai won in 2020.

Their Democratic Progressive Party lost its majority in the legislature, finishing with one seat fewer than the Kuomintang, or Nationalist Party.

Neither holds a majority, giving the Taiwan People’s Party – a relatively new force that won eight of the 113 seats – a possible swing vote on legislation.

Kuomintang (KMT) party supporters in New Taipei City react after their presidential candidate, Hou Yu-ih, conceded defeat (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The statement from the Taiwan Affairs Office in China said the results showed that the Democratic Progressive Party does not represent mainstream public opinion on the island.

Chen Binhua, a spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said: “Our stance on resolving the Taiwan question and realising national reunification remains consistent, and our determination is rock-solid.”

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry, in its response, called on China “to respect the election results, face reality and give up its oppression against Taiwan”.

The Chinese military regularly sends fighter jets and warships into the skies and waters near Taiwan. Any conflict could draw in the US, which is Taiwan’s main supplier of military equipment.