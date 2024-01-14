War of words after Taiwan election highlights divisions over island’s fate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
War of words after Taiwan election highlights divisions over island’s fate

By Press Association
(Louise Delmotte/AP)
(Louise Delmotte/AP)

A war of words erupted on Sunday, a day after Taiwan’s presidential and parliamentary elections, with Taiwan accusing China of making “fallacious comments” and China criticising the US for congratulating the winner.

The verbal sparring highlighted the seemingly intractable divide over Taiwan’s fate, a major flashpoint in US-China relations that risks leading to an actual war in the future.

The victory of Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, in Saturday’s election was a setback for China’s efforts to bring Taiwan under its control.

Taiwan Election
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te celebrates his election victory with running mate Bi-khim Hsiao, right, and supporters in Taipei (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

His Democratic Progressive Party advocates maintaining the status quo, in which Taiwan governs itself but refrains from declaring formal independence — a move that could trigger a Chinese military response.

China, meanwhile, is calling for what it terms a “peaceful reunification”, but that seems increasingly unrealistic as most Taiwanese have come to oppose becoming part of China.

Taiwan has said as much, taking issue with China over its often-repeated line that Taiwan is a domestic Chinese issue.

China regards the island of 23 million people as a renegade province and says it should not have its own president or official relations with foreign governments.

Taiwan Election
Supporters of Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, cheer his election victory (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the election that “the Taiwan question is China’s internal affair” and “the basic fact that …. Taiwan is part of China will not change”.

Taiwan said that statement “is completely inconsistent with international understanding and the current cross-strait situation”.

“It goes against the expectation of global democratic communities and goes against the will of the people of Taiwan to uphold democratic values. Such cliches are not worth refuting,” it said.

The US, in a statement attributed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, congratulated Mr Lai on his victory and said it looks forward to working with all of Taiwan’s leaders “to advance our shared interests and values”.

It congratulated the people of Taiwan for demonstrating the strength of their democracy, a nod to the Biden administration’s efforts to find common ground with other democracies in the face of China’s rise.

Taiwan Election
Kuomintang (KMT) party supporters in New Taipei City react after their presidential candidate, Hou Yu-ih, conceded defeat (Ng Han Guan/AP)

China’s Foreign Ministry said the US statement “sends a gravely wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces” and goes against an American commitment to maintaining only unofficial ties with Taiwan.

Mr Lai’s victory means the Democratic Progressive Party will continue to hold the presidency for a third four-year term, following eight years under president Tsai Ing-wen. But he won a three-way race for president with 40% of the vote, less than the clear majority Mr Tsai won in 2020. He will take office in May.

The Democratic Progressive Party lost its majority in the legislature, finishing with one seat fewer than the Kuomintang, or Nationalist Party. Neither holds a majority, giving the Taiwan People’s Party – a relatively new force that won eight of the 113 seats – a possible swing vote on legislation.

A statement from the Taiwan Affairs Office in China said the results show that the Democratic Progressive Party does not represent mainstream public opinion on the island.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry, in its response, called on China “to respect the election results, face reality and give up its oppression against Taiwan”.

The Chinese military regularly sends fighter jets and warships into the skies and waters near Taiwan. Any conflict could draw in the United States, which officially dos not support Taiwan’s independence but opposes any attempt to change the status quo by force.

Taiwan Election
Lai Ching-te celebrates his victory with running mate Bi-khim Hsiao (Louise Delmotte/AP)

Meanwhile, former US national security adviser Stephen Hadley and former deputy secretary of state James Steinberg arrived in Taipei on Sunday for post-election meetings with political leaders.

It was unclear how China would react, as it seeks to nurture a recent improvement in its troubled ties with the US while also maintaining a firm and unwavering position on Taiwan.

The two men will have meetings on Monday, the American Institute in Taiwan, the de-facto US Embassy, said in a news release. The institute said the US government had asked them “to travel in their private capacity to Taiwan”.

China has said it opposes any official interaction with Taiwan but has not indicated whether it considers the forthcoming visit an official one.

The U.S. does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, though it maintains an office in Taipei, the capital city, and is the main supplier of weapons for the island’s military.