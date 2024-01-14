Mean Girls takes first place at US box office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mean Girls takes first place at US box office

By Press Association
A scene from Mean Girls (Jojo Whilden/Paramount/AP)
A scene from Mean Girls (Jojo Whilden/Paramount/AP)

Winter storms and cinema closures in North America did not dampen the opening weekend for Mean Girls.

The Paramount release, adapted from the Broadway musical and the 2004 Tina Fey movie, earned 28 million dollars (£22 million) in its first three days in cinemas according to studio estimates on Sunday.

Not accounting for inflation, that is more than the 24.4 million dollars (£19.1 million) the first movie made in its opening weekend.

The Mean Girls competition over the Martin Luther King Jr holiday weekend featured several new releases, including the Jason Statham action movie The Beekeeper and the Jay-Z produced biblical satire The Book of Clarence, in addition to a slew of awards contenders capitalising on buzz from recent nominations and the Golden Globes.

Film Review – Mean Girls
From left, Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp and Bebe Wood in a scene from Mean Girls (Jojo Whilden/Paramount/AP)

As with Barbie, another enthusiastically pink movie, female audiences made up the vast majority (76%) of opening weekend ticket buyers for Mean Girls.

According to exit polls, 70% were between the ages of 18 and 34, which means that it had appeal for audiences who had not been born when Regina George was first introduced to the world.

Chris Aronson, Paramount’s president of domestic distribution, said: “Tina Fey is legendary and her contemporary twist has resonated with audiences, particularly the female audience.”

This iteration of Mean Girls stars Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho and Renee Rapp, who played Regina on stage.

Fey returned to write and co-star in the new film, which was directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr and cost a reported 36 million dollars (£28 million) to produce.

The Beekeeper
Jason Statham on the set of The Beekeeper (Amazon MGM Studios/AP)

Amazon and MGM’s The Beekeeper debuted in second place with an estimated 16.8 million dollars (£13.1 million) from 3,303 cinemas.

Third place went to Wonka, which added 8.4 million dollars (£6.6 million) in its fifth weekend. The Timothee Chalamet-led musical has now made more than 178 million dollars (£140 million) domestically and 500 million dollars (£392 million) globally.

The Book of Clarence, a faith-based comedy/drama with a starry, ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard and Teyana Taylor, is not off to a promising start.

The Legendary Pictures release opened to an estimated 2.6 million dollars (£2 million) from just over 2,000 cinemas.

Written and directed by the British singer-songwriter Jeymes Samuel (stage name The Bullitts), it was self-consciously styled after Golden Age biblical epics like The Ten Commandments.