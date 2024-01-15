Trapping invasive mink with gland scent ‘could help save British wildlife’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trapping invasive mink with gland scent ‘could help save British wildlife’

By Press Association
The American mink was brought to Britain and Ireland to be farmed for its fur (Raymond Williams/PA)
An invasive species of mink can be eradicated from Britain by luring them into cages using a scent from their own anal glands, according to a trial in East Anglia.

Over the last four years, conservationists have maintained a defensive wall of traps, cutting off the region from the rest of the country.

It is now free from mink which has led to an immediate recovery in the species it preys on, with conservationists planning how to expand their method to cover the whole of Britain.

The American mink is a non-native species that lives across Britain and Ireland and was brought over from North America in the early 20th century to be farmed for its fur.

Some animals eventually escaped while others were later released by animal rights activists who did not realise the mink would spread across the country and devour many native species that have not evolved ways to defend themselves.

Mink will prey on almost anything they can catch including salmon, seabirds, moorhens, kingfishers and water voles, the latter having declined by 96% as a result.

They are also fiercely territorial and dislike the presence of other mink, which has been the key to the success of the Waterlife Recovery Trust’s trial.

Professor Tony Martin, the charity’s chairman, said: “There are two key things that are different between our way of working and what had gone on before.

“Firstly, every trap we have has got a little box in it which tells us when the trap door closes, so we know immediately that there’s something in the trap and we can go there quickly to attend to it.

“The second thing is we use a scent lure, anal gland lure, eau de mink, and that makes the traps very attractive to anything that might be passing.”

Water vole
The water vole has made an immediate recovery in East Anglia since the mink were removed (Ian West/PA)

Once caught, the mink are shot with an air rifle, which Prof Martin said is the most humane way of removing the animals.

He estimates that by using this system the whole of Britain could be cleared within five years at a cost of several million pounds, a task that until now has been thought of as impossible.

The British population of American mink is thought to be around 122,000 and eradicating them would give space for endangered native species to bounce back.

Prof Martin said his trial shows this is possible as he now sees an abundance of water voles in East Anglia whereas they barely exist in other regions.

If successful nationwide, it would be the world’s largest eradication project. Previous successes involve clearing mice and other rodents from islands much smaller than Britain, such as the Overseas Territory of South Georgia.

Invasive species is one of the leading causes of nature’s decline, second only to habitat destruction, with scientists estimating the cost to the global economy to be around £336 billion a year.

There are thought to be at least 37,000 non-native invasive species worldwide and the problem is escalating as humans travel around the world faster and more frequently.

Prof Martin said killing invasive creatures such as mink is necessary to rebalance an ecosystem that humans have altered and that doing nothing would only result in more deaths.

He said: “The thing that people sometimes struggle with is this thing of, how can you kill them? What gives you the right?

“They don’t see mink chewing the heads off young kingfishers or going into a nest of water voles and eating all the young – no one ever sees that and so we think oh yeah, let’s let nature take its course.

“Well, fine. You can do that. But just be aware that you are condemning to death hundreds of thousands of creatures.

“So don’t think that by not killing mink, you’re not killing anything. That’s absolutely not the case.”