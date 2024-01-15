What the papers say – January 15

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – January 15

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (PA).
A wide range of political, royal and celebrity stories occupy the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph gives over most of its front page to splashes with a gloomy outlook for the Government with a major poll indicating the Conservatives will suffer the most significant culling of MPs since 1906.

The Post Office scandal continues to occupy a lot of front-page attention with the Daily Mirror saying campaigners want those responsible to face legal action.

The Financial Times also covers the Horizon scandal, saying attempts were made to block the Japanese IT company behind the machines from obtaining government contracts.

The Metro looked to the English Channel where it says the first deaths of 2024 have happened amid crossings.

The Times says leading Conservatives are calling on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to tighten up the draft bill on Rwanda.

The i says Rwandan refugees were granted asylum in the UK, despite the Government insisting the African nation is a safe place.

The Guardian, reports on new figures showing drug shortages have made some medications rare despite critical need.

The Independent focuses on data which says more women are dying from drink-related issues in Britain.

The Daily Mail concentrates on the late Queen, saying she was furious over the use of her childhood nickname Lilibet by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their second child.

The Metropolitan Police averted near chaos at the stock exchange according to the Daily Express, which says the force thwarted plans by activists to stage a lock-in.

The Sun leads with Holly Willoughby’s return to TV with the former This Morning star hosting Dancing on Ice.

And the Daily Star tells of an upcoming boon for travel providers as Britons rush abroad to escape on the most depressing day of the year.