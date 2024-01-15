Bernardo Arevalo sworn in as Guatemala’s President

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bernardo Arevalo sworn in as Guatemala’s President

By Press Association
President Bernardo Arevalo takes the oath of office (AP)
President Bernardo Arevalo takes the oath of office (AP)

Bernardo Arevalo has been sworn in as Guatemala’s president, despite months of efforts to derail his inauguration and rising tensions right up until the transfer of power.

Mr Arevalo arrives in the presidency after winning August’s elections by a comfortable margin.

But nothing has been straightforward since then, with the country’s attorney general Consuelo Porras and the establishment forces observers say she represents throwing one legal challenge after another at Mr Arevalo and his party.

In his first address as leader, Mr Arevalo said: “It fills me with deep honour to assume this lofty responsibility, showing that our democracy has the necessary strength to resist and that through unity and trust we can change the political panorama in Guatemala.”

Guatemala Presidential Inauguration
People watch the inauguration ceremony outside the National Palace in Guatemala City (AP)

He thanked Guatemala’s youth for not losing hope and the country’s Indigenous peoples for their support, acknowledging “historic debts that we must resolve”.

He summarised his administration’s guiding principle as: “There cannot be democracy without social justice and social justice cannot prevail without democracy.”

Despite hundreds of Mr Arevalo’s supporters pressuring legislators to follow the constitution, even clashing with riot police outside the congress building on Sunday, the inauguration process dragged on for hours before he took the oath of office just past midnight.

A progressive academic-turned-politician and son of a Guatemalan president credited with implementing key social reforms in the mid-20th century, Mr Arevalo takes office with expectations of confronting Guatemala’s entrenched corruption.

Riot police
Supporters of Mr Arevalo clashed with riot police on Sunday (AP)

He has little support in congress and Ms Porras’ term as the top law enforcement official extends to 2026, though Mr Arevalo has said one of his first orders of business will be to request her resignation.

Congress, which was supposed to attend the inauguration as a special session of the legislature, engaged in bitter infighting over who to recognise as part of the congressional delegation.

The leadership commission tasked with doing that was packed with old-guard opponents of Mr Arevalo, and the delay was seen as a tactic to draw out the inauguration and weaken the new President.

Mr Arevalo wrote in his social media accounts that “they are trying to damage democracy with illegalities, inconsequential details and abuses of power”.

Representatives from the US government and Organisation of American States have called on the Guatemalan congress to respect the country’s constitution.

Ms Porras had tried every legal trick in the book to put Mr Arevalo on trial or in jail before he could take office. And Mr Arevalo’s party will not have a majority in congress, and may not even have formal recognition there.