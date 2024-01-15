Heaton-Harris needs to intervene to avoid major strike action, says Long

The Northern Ireland Secretary needs to intervene to prevent a major strike by public sector workers across the region later this week, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has said.

Mrs Long made the call ahead of Chris Heaton-Harris chairing bilateral talks with the leaders of the main Stormont parties in his latest effort to break the powersharing impasse.

The talks are taking place ahead of the largest public sector strike in Northern Ireland’s history on Thursday when workers in 15 trade unions will take part in mass industrial action across health, education and the civil service.

The Assembly has been effectively collapsed for almost two years. The DUP is refusing to participate until unionist concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements are addressed.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is meeting the Stormont parties at Hillsborough Castle on Monday (James Manning/PA)

The party has insisted it will not end its blockade until it secures legislative assurances from the Government on Northern Ireland’s trading position within the UK.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said his talks with the party over the Windsor Framework have concluded, although the DUP has insisted engagement is continuing.

The Alliance Party leader said the political talks need to be divorced from the issue of public sector pay.

In December, the UK Government offered the parties a £3.3 billion package to stabilise finances in Northern Ireland, including £600 million to settle public sector pay claims.

However, it is dependant on the Stormont institutions being restored.

Stormont parties have said Mr Heaton-Harris should release the funds for the public sector pay awards immediately.

Mrs Long told the BBC: “The pay issues need to be divorced from the current political impasse.

“It isn’t the fault of workers in Northern Ireland that we have this situation, they should not be used as leverage in the political arena.

The Stormont powersharing institutions have been collapsed for almost two years (Liam McBurney/PA)

“If we don’t get the Assembly restored, he will still have to make decisions around pay so I see no reason why he (Mr Heaton-Harris) can’t do that at this point.

“Somebody has to make decisions and if local politicians are not able to do that, the Secretary of State has a duty to do that.

“I can’t see any party objecting to that. If there isn’t restoration by Thursday there will be nobody else in charge, the idea that we can just not pay people what they are worth is not sustainable.”

The Alliance Party leader said Northern Ireland politicians were at danger of making themselves irrelevant as strike action looms.

She said: “Unfortunately local politicians, because of these repeated suspensions, we are making ourselves irrelevant in all of these circumstances.

“People are having to work around the Assembly rather than through it because it is suspended five out of the last seven years.

“That is the problem we are facing – if we don’t get Stormont up and running again, it becomes utterly irrelevant to people’s lives.

“I think the Secretary of State can resolve this, I think he should resolve it.”

The Northern Ireland Office has repeatedly said that the Secretary of State has no authority to negotiate pay in the region as it is a devolved matter for the Stormont parties.

Sinn Fein has tabled a motion to recall the Stormont Assembly on Wednesday, in another bid to elect a speaker.

Mrs Long said: “It is the last opportunity we will have to have a discussion in the Assembly to potentially elect a speaker which would stave off consequences which will follow on Thursday.

“I think there is still an opportunity this week, and I don’t dismiss it, for the DUP to take the initiative, recall the Assembly and put ministers in place. It is unlikely but it is still possible.

“I would like to see the Assembly recalled this week but we will make a decision whether we support the recall motion when we meet later this morning to have that discussion with the party.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood confirmed his party would back the recall motion.

He said: “We will engage with the Secretary of State today to press him to deliver the money to address public sector pay pressures that the Treasury and Northern Ireland Office have already agreed to fund.

“Punishing workers for the failure of the DUP is an unacceptable position.

“There are two people who can take immediate action to meet the reasonable demands of workers – Jeffrey Donaldson and Chris Heaton-Harris.

“It is time to set politics aside and to work together in the interests of the people we all represent.”