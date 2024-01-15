Gigabit-capable internet now available to 80% of UK homes, Government says

Lightning-fast gigabit-capable internet is now available to eight-in-10 UK homes, the Government has said.

The milestone moves the UK closer to government targets of 85% gigabit coverage by 2025 and full nationwide coverage by 2030, as part of a multi-billion pound project.

Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said the milestone was a “giant leap forward” for the UK’s connectivity, with the Government noting that gigabit-capable broadband was available to just 6% of premises as recently as January 2019.

Gigabit-capable broadband refers to internet speeds of up to 1,000mbps – significantly faster than the UK’s current average speed, which is just under 70mbps, according to the most recent figures from Ofcom.

Such connections would enable many different devices in the same household to more easier stream music, video or video games at the same time.

“This is another giant leap forward in our mission to bring gigabit connectivity to every part of the UK, with 80% of the country now able to benefit from lightning-fast broadband,” Ms Donelan said.

“Access to gigabit speeds does not just mean being able to seamlessly stream films, TV shows, and shop online all at once.

“It means better productivity for businesses and new opportunities for local communities with digital infrastructure which will help power our economy, create jobs and improve lives for decades to come.”