Union urges campaign of ‘civil disobedience’ to protect public services in NI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Union urges campaign of ‘civil disobedience’ to protect public services in NI

By Press Association
Patrick Mulholland from Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance (Nipsa) (Liam McBurney/PA)
Patrick Mulholland from Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance (Nipsa) (Liam McBurney/PA)

One of Northern Ireland’s largest trade unions has called for a campaign of “public disobedience” to protect public services in the region.

Nipsa, which represents thousands of civil servants and public sector workers, said the narrative that “normalises the erosion” of services must be disrupted.

Teachers, nurses, health workers, education support workers, police staff and civil servants are among those who are to take part in a generalised day of action on Thursday in Northern Ireland over an outstanding pay award for public sector workers.

The trade unions involved have a combined membership of more than 150,000 workers who are set to take part in large-scale demonstrations and parades across the region.

The economic loss to the region due to the strike action has been estimated at more than £10 million.

Nipsa deputy general secretary Patrick Mulholland: “The very fabric that binds our communities together is being torn apart by cuts, privatisation and neglect.

“The unions have been battling to protect our vital services, but it is time for the public to take a stand, to make their voices heard and to play their part in the fight.

“Nipsa members will strike on January 18 in defence of our services.

“Alongside that I am calling for a campaign of public disobedience and resistance against the dismantling of our public services.

“We must disrupt the narrative that normalises the erosion of our services, the privatisation of our hospitals, and the overcrowded classrooms in our schools.”

Industrial strike
Nipsa will be among the trade unions taking part in industrial action on Thursday (Nipsa/PA)

Mr Mulholland said public disobedience was an act of desperation, rather than recklessness.

He added: “If the politicians won’t take action, we must take the action for them and if they don’t act, we must force them to do so.

“Things cannot continue as they are.

“The time is now to fight for the public services before we lose them for good.

“It is time for the whole community to fight for adequate funding, safe staffing and decent pay.”

The other unions taking part in Thursday’s industrial action have not called for public disobedience.

Northern Ireland Investment Summit 2023
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long urged people taking part in strike action to act within the law (Liam McBurney/PA)

Alliance Party leader and former Stormont justice minister Naomi Long cautioned people against taking part in any action which is against the law.

She said: “I would encourage people to work within the law. They have a right to strike, they are exercising that right.

“I would hope the Secretary of State (Chris Heaton-Harris) would act in the next few days and avert that strike action.

“If you occupy a building it may be civil trespass, if you block a road it may be obstruction.

“If the unions are embarking on that they need to get legal advice to their members and be very clear where the lines are.

“I think when people cross the line into civil disobedience they will lose support from the public.”