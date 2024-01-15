Arctic freeze continues to blast huge areas of US with sub-zero temperatures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Arctic freeze continues to blast huge areas of US with sub-zero temperatures

By Press Association
A worker pauses while removing snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York (AP)
A worker pauses while removing snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York (AP)

An Arctic blast will continue sweeping across the US and linger until at least midweek, prolonging a bitter cold that set record-low temperatures in parts of the country and threatens to further disrupt daily life.

The US National Weather Service said wind chills are expected to push temperatures to minus 30C from the Northern Rockies to northern Kansas and into Iowa, where people are voting in the first presidential nomination contest.

Former president Donald Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination in this year’s presidential election, told supporters: “You can’t sit home.

Snow removal
Workers remove snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York (AP)

“If you’re sick as a dog, you say: ‘Darling, I gotta make it.’ Even if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it.”

Arctic storms left at least four dead and knocked out electricity to tens of thousands in the US north-west, brought snow to the South and walloped the north-east with blizzard conditions forcing the postponement of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills NFL play-off game hosted in bone-chilling Buffalo, New York.

The game was scheduled to be held on Monday after being cancelled on Sunday.

New York governor Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing near-whiteout conditions.

“Conditions right now in Orchard Park, where the game would have started moments ago,” she wrote on Sunday afternoon. “No visibility and dangerously high winds.”

Winter Weather Idaho
Snowfall in Meridian, Idaho (Idaho Statesman via AP)

The weather service expects heavy lake-effect snow to push into upstate New York from Lake Erie, adding to the 1-2ft of snow already blanketing the region. Snow fell at a rate of 2in per hour.

Sub-zero wind chills will grip much of the country, plunging to 50 degrees below zero in Montana and the Dakotas.

“It takes a matter of minutes for frostbite to set in,” the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.

Other parts of the country could see temperatures drop 25 to 40 degrees below normal, from the Rockies to the Ohio Valley.

Bad weather
An American flag is seen fixed to a farm fence along US Highway 20 during a blizzard near Galva, Iowa (AP)

As temperatures in Texas plunged, the state’s power grid operator appealed to residents to voluntarily conserve electricity on Monday morning due to the cold weather causing “record breaking demand” for energy.

A deadly freeze in 2021 left millions of Texas without power but state officials this week expressed confidence about the grid’s reliability as the cold front approached.

Freezing rain is expected to pelt parts of the Southern Plains and Southern Appalachians.

Even places like Florida will not be spared from turbulent weather, with forecasts predicting showers and thunderstorms from Monday into Tuesday.

In Oregon, more than 120,000 homes and businesses were without electricity, most of them in the Portland metro area, a day after high winds and a mix of snow and ice brought down trees and power lines.

Abandoned truck
An crashed semi truck sits abandoned along Interstate 80 in central Iowa (The Gazette via AP)

Some 100 trees toppled had over the weekend in a community just south of Portland, including one that fell on a house and killed a man. Two other people died of suspected hypothermia and a fourth died in a fire that spread from an open-flame stove after a tree fell.

Widespread power outages affecting tens of thousands were also reported on Sunday in Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In Nebraska, the Omaha Public Power District asked customers to conserve electricity to prevent outages.

Airports across the country were affected. More than half of flights into and out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport were cancelled. Scores of flights also were cancelled or delayed at Chicago, Denver and Seattle-Tacoma airports.