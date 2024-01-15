Former MI5 spy chief steps down from role as King’s Lord Chamberlain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former MI5 spy chief steps down from role as King’s Lord Chamberlain

By Press Association
The King watches as the Lord Chamberlain breaks his Wand of Office at the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II (Ben Birchall/PA)
The King watches as the Lord Chamberlain breaks his Wand of Office at the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II (Ben Birchall/PA)

Former MI5 spy chief Baron Parker – the most senior official in the royal household – is to step down from his role as Lord Chamberlain.

Buckingham Palace said the move follows precedent and would complete the “transition to a new household for the new reign”.

At Elizabeth II’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Lord Parker “broke” his Wand of Office – dismantling it into two halves – and placed it on the late Queen’s coffin.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Lord Chamberlain Baron Parker ceremonially breaks his Wand of Office as he stands in front of the late Queen’s coffin in St George’s Chapel (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The symbolic breaking of the staff signified the end of his service to the Queen as sovereign.

The Palace said it has been consistent practice for generations for there to be a new Lord Chamberlain following the initial transition period after the death of a sovereign.

“In the meantime, Lord Parker will continue to support their majesties in their service to the nation and beyond,” a Palace spokesperson said.

Lord Parker, who will step down later this year, heads the King’s working household and it is his job to ensure the smooth running of all the different departments.

He oversaw the funeral of Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, in 2021.

Royal visit to MI5
The Queen with then MI5 director general Andrew Parker during a visit to the security services HQ at Thames House in 2020 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Andrew Parker, whose full title is Baron Parker of Minsmere, took up the role of Lord Chamberlain on April 1 2021, just over a week before Philip died at the aged of 99.

He served as director general of MI5 from April 2013 for seven years and hosted a visit by the Queen to the intelligence agency in 2020.

His predecessor as Lord Chamberlain was the Earl Peel, who was in the job for nearly 15 years.

Lord Parker’s successor has yet to be announced.

The post, which pays up to £140,000 a year – or as much as £165,000 including pension payments – is a part-time one and includes chairing a monthly meeting of all heads of department and a weekly update.

Royal visit to MI5
The late Queen looks at artefacts relating to MI5 D-Day operations with then-director general Andrew Parker (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Lord Chamberlain oversees all senior appointments in the household, is the channel of communication between the sovereign and the House of Lords, and ensures co-ordination between Buckingham Palace and other households.

The position dates from the Middle Ages, when the King’s Chamberlain often acted as the King’s spokesman in Council and Parliament.

Until 1924, the appointment was a political one but now the Lord Chamberlain does not participate in political activities.