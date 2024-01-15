Campaigner with microwave on head to say ‘enough is enough’ to convenience food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campaigner with microwave on head to say ‘enough is enough’ to convenience food

By Press Association
A man in Westminster with a microwave on his head (David Parry/PA)
A man in Westminster with a microwave on his head (David Parry/PA)

A campaigner has taken to the streets of the country wearing a microwave on his head to encourage others to say “enough is enough” to ultra processed convenience foods (UPFs).

Fittingly called Microwave Man due to sporting a 900 watt hollowed-out microwave on his head, the campaigner has so far been photographed wearing a suit and riding the Tube, to the bemusement of fellow commuters, as well as posing in front of iconic landmarks in Westminster.

He said: “Convenience is killing us, but we, the public, are not to blame.

A man on the underground in London with a microwave on his head (David Parry/PA)

“We all want to eat better but we don’t have the time, money and tools to.

“We are all Microwave Man, so I am standing up for all of us.

“My goal is to not only raise awareness of the problem of old school convenience, but to say enough is enough.”

Microwave Man wants to encourage others to say no to convenience food (David Parry/PA)

The campaigning initiative coincides with research released by Microwave Man, which has shown that more than half of Britons (53%) are trying to reduce their consumption of UPFs, which many turn to for convenience or the cost of inflation.

A man on London Bridge in central London with a microwave on his head (David Parry/PA)

A high consumption of UPFs can lead to obesity and chronic diseases including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The research was conducted via Opinium in December, with a sample size of 2,132 UK adults.

For those interested in finding out more about Microwave Man’s next steps, they can follow #microwaveman on Instagram, TikTok and X.