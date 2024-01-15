Freezing temperatures cause travel disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Freezing temperatures cause travel disruption

By Press Association
Weather warnings will be in place for the island of Ireland amid plummeting temperatures of minus 4C in parts (Niall Carson/PA)
Weather warnings will be in place for the island of Ireland amid plummeting temperatures of minus 4C in parts (Niall Carson/PA)

Snow and ice have been causing travel disruption to some parts of the island of Ireland, as temperatures are set to drop as low as minus 5C in some areas on Monday night.

The cold snap is set to continue throughout the week, with Met Eireann issuing a yellow low temperature and ice warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, which be in effect from 6pm on Monday until 11am on Tuesday.

The Republic of Ireland’s national weather agency warned of possible sleet or snow showers as temperatures plummet overnight.

The forecaster said there is a possibility for icy roads, freezing fog and potential for snow showers.

Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow developing in the northwest of the island is expected, which will spread eastwards overnight.

Tuesday will continue to be very cold, with frost and ice in many areas. Further outbreaks of rain, sleet or snow is expected in Ulster, north Connacht and north Leinster, turning mostly to rain.

It will be brighter further south with some sunshine expected on Tuesday. Highest temperatures are expected to be around 6C.

The forecaster said it will continue to be very cold throughout the week, with widespread frost and ice leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

Plenty of dry weather is expected away from the north and northwest where wintry showers will be most frequent.

Wednesday is predicted to be a bitterly cold day with frost, ice, fog and freezing fog at first leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

Highest temperatures of just 1C to 4C, not rising above freezing in some areas, in light northwest breezes.

Snow has already fallen in parts of Northern Ireland.

Snow showers, ice and fog have been forecast over the next few days in Northern Ireland.

The UK Met Office issued a snow and ice warning for Northern Ireland between 3am on Monday until 9am on Tuesday.

It said snow showers would bring some disruption, warning the public to expect that some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times on services.

Sleet and rain is predicted in other parts of the province.

Traffic Watch Northern Ireland said that all roads considered at risk have been salted.

It urged road user to exercise caution when travelling.