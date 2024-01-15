Assembly to be recalled this week in bid to back public sector pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Assembly to be recalled this week in bid to back public sector pay

By Press Association
The Stormont Assembly will be recalled later this week in a bid to back a motion to endorse a fair pay settlements for public sector workers (Liam McBurney/PA)
The Stormont Assembly will be recalled later this week in a bid to back a motion to endorse fair pay settlements for public sector workers.

The Assembly will meet on Wednesday – the day before trade unions are planning one of the largest public sector strikes Northern Ireland has seen in recent history.

Thursday is also the deadline for Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to call fresh Assembly elections if the devolved government in Northern Ireland has not been restored.

The recall petition is an attempt to discuss the issue of public sector pay among other issues, according to Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey.

Coronavirus – Tue Mar 23, 2021
Alex Maskey said the recall petition is an attempt to discuss the issue of public sector pay (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Assembly has been effectively collapsed for almost two years. The DUP is refusing to participate until unionist concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements are addressed.

The DUP has declined to elect a speaker for more than a year due to the party’s ongoing boycott of powersharing.

The recall motion tabled by Sinn Fein gained the required signatures from 30 MLAs and will take place on Wednesday at 12pm.

The Assembly will attempt to elect a speaker, however without the DUP’s support the Assembly cannot proceed with its business.

The recall motion said the Assembly is to “endorse the demand for fair pay settlements for public sector workers” and that it “urges the DUP to respect the democratic outcome of the May 2022 Assembly election”.

The motion also states it “emphasises the pressing need to urgently reinstate the Executive to tackle the unprecedented challenges confronting citizens and our public services, particularly the immediate matter of public sector pay”.

The DUP has insisted it will not end its blockade until it secures legislative assurances from the Government on Northern Ireland’s trading position within the UK.

It comes as Mr Heaton-Harris chairs bilateral talks with the leaders of the main Stormont parties in his latest effort to break the powersharing impasse.

In December, the UK Government offered the parties a £3.3 billion package to stabilise finances in Northern Ireland, including £600 million to settle public sector pay claims.

However, it is dependent on the Stormont institutions being restored.

Stormont parties have said Mr Heaton-Harris should release the funds for the public sector pay awards immediately.