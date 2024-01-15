UN agencies warn of famine and disease in Gaza and urge faster aid arrivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

UN agencies warn of famine and disease in Gaza and urge faster aid arrivals

By Press Association
More than 24,000 people have died so far in the conflict (AP)
Gaza urgently needs more aid or its desperate population will suffer widespread famine and disease, the heads of three major UN agencies have warned.

Authorities in the enclave reported that the death toll in the Israel-Hamas war had surpassed 24,000.

While the UN agency chiefs did not directly point a finger at Israel, they said aid delivery is hobbled by the opening of too few border crossings, a slow vetting process for trucks and goods going into Gaza, and continued fighting throughout the territory – with Israel being a deciding factor in all of this.

Israel Palestinians Egypt
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip next to the border with Egypt, in Rafah (AP)

Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, sparked by the militant group’s attack on southern Israel on October 7, has prompted unprecedented destruction in the tiny coastal enclave and triggered a humanitarian catastrophe that has displaced most of Gaza’s 2.3 million population and pushed more than a quarter into starvation, according to the UN.

Civilians have become desperate. Video posted Monday to X by Al Jazeera showed hundreds of people rushing toward what appeared to be an aid truck in what the news outlet said was Gaza City.

The Associated Press could not independently verify the video and it was not clear when it was filmed.

A day after the White House said it was time for Israel to scale back its military offensive, the World Food Programme (WFP), Unicef and the World Health Organisation said new entry routes need to be opened to Gaza, more trucks need to be allowed in each day, and aid workers and those seeking aid need to be allowed to move around safely.

WFP executive director Cindy McCain said: “People in Gaza risk dying of hunger just miles from trucks filled with food.

“Every hour lost puts countless lives at risk.”

The health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said the bodies of 132 people killed in Israeli strikes were brought to Gaza hospitals over the past day, raising the death toll from the start of the war to 24,100.

The ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and non-combatants in its tally, says two-thirds of those killed in the war were women and children. Israel says its forces have killed roughly 8,000 militants, without providing evidence.

On Monday, the military said its forces and aircraft targeted militants in the second-largest city Khan Younis, a current focus of the ground offensive, as well as in northern Gaza, where the Israeli military says it continues to expand its control.

Israel blames Hamas for the high death toll, saying its fighters make use of civilian buildings and launch attacks from densely populated urban areas.

Artillery fire
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip (AP)

In Israel, a woman was killed and 12 other people were wounded in a car-ramming and stabbing attack in a suburb of Tel Aviv that police said was carried out by at least two Palestinians.

They were later arrested. The police say the suspects stole three different cars and attempted to run down pedestrians.

Palestinians have carried out a number of attacks against Israelis since the start of the war, mainly in Jerusalem or the occupied West Bank. Around 350 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, mostly in confrontations during Israeli arrest raids or violent protests.

The fighting, now in its 101st day, has set off an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which was already struggling from a lengthy blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt after Hamas took power in 2007.

The crisis has been especially severe in northern Gaza.

The UN said on Sunday that less than a quarter of aid convoys have reached their destinations in the north in January because Israeli authorities denied most access. Israeli officials had no immediate comment.

The UN agencies said they want access to the Israeli port of Ashdod some 24 miles north of Gaza, which they say would allow larger amounts of aid to be shipped in and then sent directly to northern Gaza, much of which Israel levelled in the opening weeks of the war.

Israel has blamed the UN and other groups for the problems with aid delivery.

After Hamas’ attack on October 7, in which 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and roughly 250 taken hostage, Israel sealed off the territory from aid.

It relented after its top ally, the US, pressed it to loosen its restrictions.

The US, as well as the UN, have continued to push Israel to help the flow of aid.