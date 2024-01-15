Lamine Camara bags brace as Senegal get AFCON defence off to winning start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Lamine Camara bags brace as Senegal get AFCON defence off to winning start

By Press Association
Lamine Camara (second right) scored twice as Senegal beat Gambia 3-0 (Sunday Alamba/AP)
Lamine Camara (second right) scored twice as Senegal beat Gambia 3-0 (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Lamine Camara’s double helped Senegal get their Africa Cup of Nations title defence off to a winning start as they recorded a comprehensive 3-0 victory over 10-man Gambia.

Pape Gueye put the 2021 champions ahead just four minutes in, while Gambia were reduced to 10 men when Cardiff midfielder Ebou Adams was sent off on the stroke of half-time.

Camara doubled their lead – seven minutes after the break – and wrapped up victory in style with a stunning curling strike in the closing stages.

Senegal took the lead in the fourth minute when Camara’s cross was cleared as far as Sadio Mane and the former Liverpool forward laid the ball off to Gueye on the edge of the box, who smashed it first time into the bottom corner.

Musa Barrow fired a free-kick from a tight angle into the side-netting for Gambia and compatriot Ali Sowe had a great chance from a corner, but the cross was slightly too high as his header flashed wide.

Gambia were handed a blow when – just before the break – Adams was shown a red card, eight minutes into first-half stoppage-time.

The Teranga Lions took advantage of their extra player seven minutes into the second-half when Ismaila Sarr played Camara through and he tucked the ball into the bottom corner to extend their lead.

They were nearly gifted a third when Yankuba Minteh found Habib Diallo in the six-yard box, but goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye managed to smother the attempt.

Gambia had two half-chances from Omar Colley, but Senegal remained in control with Gaye being called into action again to deny Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson from close range.

Camara capped off the afternoon as he completed his brace in the 86th minute when Iliman Ndiaye weaved past the Gambia defence to find the Metz midfielder, who curled the ball first time into the top right-hand corner from 25 yards out to seal victory.