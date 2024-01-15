Everton and Forest ‘confirm breaches’ of financial rules, says Premier League

Everton and Nottingham Forest have confirmed to the Premier League that they are in breach of the competition’s financial rules, the league has said.

The league issued a statement on Monday afternoon which stated the clubs had confirmed to it that they had breached profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) after sustaining losses above the permitted threshold for the assessment period up to and including the 2022-23 season.

Both cases have now been referred to the chair of the independent judicial panel, who will appoint separate commissions to determine the appropriate sanction.

The clubs could face points penalties, with Everton having been docked 10 points last November over an earlier PSR breach. That sanction is the subject of an appeal.

The league’s statement, which came shortly after each club had released their own statements confirming a referral, read: “Everton FC and Nottingham Forest FC have each confirmed to the Premier League that they are in breach of the league’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

“This is as a result of sustaining losses above the permitted thresholds for the assessment period ending season 2022-23.

“In accordance with Premier League rules, both cases have now been referred to the chair of the judicial panel, who will appoint separate commissions to determine the appropriate sanction.

“Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The proceedings are heard in private with the commissions’ final decisions made public on the Premier League’s website. The league will make no further comment until that time.”