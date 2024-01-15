Camilla’s family nicknamed her Lorraine before she became Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Camilla’s family nicknamed her Lorraine before she became Queen

By Press Association
Queen Camilla also took some time to adjust to people calling her Her Majesty (Jacob King/PA)
Queen Camilla also took some time to adjust to people calling her Her Majesty (Jacob King/PA)

Queen Camilla was given the nickname Lorraine by her family before she became Queen.

The play on the French word for Queen, La Reine,  amused the then-Duchess of Cornwall, but not the then-Prince of Wales, now King, the Daily Mail reported.

Royal writer Robert Hardman, in his new biography, Charles III, said a friend of Camilla’s told him: “She always saw the funny side of that – even if Prince Charles did not.”

South Korean President state visit to the UK
The King and Queen during the ceremonial welcome for the president of South Korea in November (Frank Augstein/PA)

Debate over what Camilla’s title would be when Charles became King spanned nearly two decades.

Before Charles and Camilla’s wedding in 2005, royal aides said Camilla did not want to be Queen and “intended”, when the time came, to be known as Princess Consort instead, a title which has never been used before in British history, even though legally she would still have been the Queen.

Elizabeth II delivered a masterstroke in February 2022 when she publicly endorsed her daughter-in-law as Queen Consort in her Platinum Jubilee message to the nation.

Buckingham Palace began using “the Queen” instead of “Queen Consort” on the day of the coronation.

King Charles III coronation
The Queen leaves Westminster Abbey after the coronation (Gareth Cattermole/PA)

Hardman also said it took Camilla some time to adjust to her new role and realise that mentions of “Her Majesty” were referring to her.

The writer also described the King as having the potential to get “very cross about quite minor things” but that Camilla is a “strong voice of common sense in that regard”.

Camilla is also known to her grandchildren by the nickname GaGa.