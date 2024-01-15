Cyclone causes flooding in Mauritius after battering French island of Reunion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cyclone causes flooding in Mauritius after battering French island of Reunion

By Press Association
The weather uprooted trees on the island of Reunion (Lewis Joly/AP)
A tropical cyclone caused heavy flooding and at least one death in Mauritius on Monday, as cars were washed away by surges of water in the Indian Ocean island’s capital city and elsewhere.

A motorcyclist died in an accident caused by the flooding, the government said, as it imposed a curfew.

It issued an order that everyone except emergency and health workers, members of the security services and those requiring medical treatment must return home and remain there.

Some people were also being evacuated as the floodwaters caused by tropical cyclone Belal threatened houses and other buildings.

France Reunion Storm
Palm trees in the road in the town of La Plaine Saint-Paul on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion (Lewis Joly/AP)

Schools were closed and hospitals were told to only keep their emergency departments open.

The main airport was closed and flights into and out of the island nation of 1.2 million people were cancelled until further notice.

The Mauritius newspaper L’Express published videos of cars floating down streets that looked more like raging rivers in the capital, Port Louis, and other parts of the island.

Some people climbed on to the roof of their car and clung on, according to the images published by L’Express.

Motorists who had escaped from cars were seen being pulled from the floodwaters and to safety by others.

Vehicles were left piled up, some of them overturned, after some of the floodwaters receded.

France Reunion Storm
Authorities told residents on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion to shelter indoors (Lewis Joly/AP)

The water also entered buildings and flooded homes and the lobbies of offices. The Central Bank of Mauritius building was reportedly flooded.

Belal had earlier battered the nearby French island of Reunion, where the intense rains and powerful winds left about a quarter of households without electricity, according to the prefecture of Reunion.

Many people in Reunion had also lost internet and phone services, and water connections to tens of thousands of homes were cut.

Authorities said a homeless person was found dead in Saint-Gilles on the island’s west coast.

Reunion had declared the highest storm alert level on Sunday as Belal approached.

The alert was lifted after the worst of the storm passed and charged toward Mauritius, about 135 miles to the northeast.

Mauritius’ national meteorological department said the eye of the storm was expected to pass about 55 miles south of the island at its closest point early on Tuesday, warning that the worst might still be ahead.

The island would feel the effects of the cyclone “for hours”, the Mauritius Meteorological Services said.