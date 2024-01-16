Striking public sector workers urged to ‘act in proportionate, lawful manner’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Striking public sector workers urged to ‘act in proportionate, lawful manner’

By Press Association
Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, urged people to resist calls for civil disobedience (PA)

Striking public sector workers have been urged to act in a “proportionate and lawful manner”.

Police staff will be among tens of thousands of public sector workers taking part in a significant joint strike action on Thursday over pay.

Workers with 15 trade unions will take part in industrial action across health, education and the civil service.

Liam Kelly, chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, urged Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to release the funds for public sector pay awards to avert the strike.

He also urged workers to resist any calls for civil disobedience, saying that would “inevitably result in additional strain on hard-pressed police officers”.

“Our officers are also public sector employees who have been waiting some five months for a pay award to be signed off,” he said.

“They understand only too well the challenges facing public sector colleagues and fully sympathise with them in their attempt to right a wrong.”

He said while police officers cannot legally take part in strike action, they too are “angry, frustrated and dismayed” at the stalemate over pay.

He claimed government is “using public sector pay as a blunt way of bludgeoning and bullying for political ends”.

“The government is behaving disgracefully by employing such tactics against workers,” he said.

“Civil disobedience has been suggested including the possibility of blocking roads and occupying buildings to hammer home the message.

“I would appeal to all workers to resist such calls. Any such action would inevitably place an additional strain on policing at a time when our officers least need the pressure.

“Strike action and any associated protest must be conducted both proportionately and lawfully.

“Police officers are the emergency service of first and last resort, so it’s reasonable to expect that such large-scale industrial action will result in a hefty increase in calls for police assistance.”