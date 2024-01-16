Astronomers produce most sensitive radio image ever of ancient star cluster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Astronomers produce most sensitive radio image ever of ancient star cluster

By Press Association
The dense ball of stars that makes up globular cluster 47 Tucanae (ATCA/PA)
The dense ball of stars that makes up globular cluster 47 Tucanae (ATCA/PA)

Astronomers have created the most sensitive radio image ever of an ancient star cluster.

The image is of the second brightest globular cluster in the night sky – known as 47 Tucanae.

A previously undiscovered radio signal from the centre of the cluster was also detected by the scientists.

Astronomer Dr Arash Bahramian, from the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR), Australia, said star clusters are an ancient relic of the early universe.

He explained: “Globular clusters are very old, giant balls of stars that we see around the Milky Way.

“They’re incredibly dense, with tens of thousands to millions of stars packed together in a sphere.

“Our image is of 47 Tucanae, one of the most massive globular clusters in the galaxy.

“It has over a million stars and a very bright, very dense core.”

The image was created from more than 450 hours of observations on CSIRO’s Australia Telescope Compact Array (ATCA). It is the deepest, most sensitive radio image ever compiled by any Australian radio telescope.

Radio waves from celestial objects like planets and stars travel through space just like light, and radio telescopes can intercept them.

Astronomers often convert these signals into pictures, creating radio images.

The cluster can be seen with the naked eye and was first catalogued in the 1700s, but seeing it in detail allowed astronomers to discover a previously undetected incredibly faint radio signal at the centre.

Lead author Dr Alessandro Paduano, from ICRAR’s Curtin University node, said the detection of the signal was an exciting discovery and could be attributed to one of two possibilities.

He said: “The first is that 47 Tucanae could contain a black hole with a mass somewhere between the supermassive black holes found in the centres of galaxies and the stellar black holes created by collapsed stars.

“While intermediate-mass black holes are thought to exist in globular clusters, there hasn’t been a clear detection of one yet.

“If this signal turns out to be a black hole, it would be a highly significant discovery and the first ever radio detection of one inside a cluster.”

The second possible source of the signal is a pulsar – a rotating neutron star that emits radio waves.

“A pulsar this close to a cluster centre is also a scientifically interesting discovery, as it could be used to search for a central black hole that is yet to be detected,” Dr Paduano said.

According to the findings, published in The Astrophysical Journal, the technique used for the ultra-sensitive image could help future radio telescopes detect some of the faintest objects in the universe.