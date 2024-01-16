Trump wins Iowa caucuses at the outset of the Republican presidential campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump wins Iowa caucuses at the outset of the Republican presidential campaign

By Press Association
Former president Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a caucus site in Iowa (Andrew Harnik, AP)
Former president Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a caucus site in Iowa (Andrew Harnik, AP)

Donald Trump has won the Iowa caucuses, a crucial victory at the outset of the Republican primary that reinforces the former president’s bond with his party’s voters.

The success comes despite his extraordinary legal challenges which could complicate his bid to return to the White House.

The magnitude of Mr Trump’s success is still unclear, but the former president’s supporters endured a historic and life-threatening cold snap to participate in caucus meetings at schools, churches and community centres across the state.

The results are just the first in what will be a months-long effort for Mr Trump to secure the Republican nomination for a third consecutive time.

It sends an unmistakable message to the Republican Party that the nomination is Mr Trump’s to lose.

Election 2024 Iowa
Nikki Haley speaks to supporters gathered for one of her final stops ahead of Iowa’s Republican caucus (Meg Kinnard, AP)

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida governor Ron DeSantis are Mr Trump’s most prominent primary rivals.

They are aiming for a second-place finish in Iowa that would give them at least some momentum heading into future races.

Both are already pivoting their focus with Ms Haley poised to compete vigorously in New Hampshire, where she hopes to be more successful with the state’s independent voters heading into the January 23 primary.

Mr DeSantis is heading straight to South Carolina, a conservative stronghold where the February 24 contest could prove pivotal, before going to New Hampshire.

Iowa is an uneven predictor of who will ultimately lead Republicans into the general election. George W Bush’s 2000 victory was the last time a Republican candidate won in Iowa and went on to become the party’s standard-bearer.

Mr Trump has spent much of the past year crafting a far more professional organisation in Iowa than the relatively haphazard effort he oversaw in 2016, when Texas senator Ted Cruz carried the caucuses.

His team paid special attention to building a sophisticated digital and data operation to regularly engage with potential supporters and ensure they knew how to participate in the caucuses.

For months, the former president predicated a commanding Iowa victory with a 30 or 40-point blowout that he argued would render the rest of the primary essentially unnecessary.

His aides have privately focused on meeting or beating Bob Dole’s nearly 13-point win in 1988, the largest margin of victory ever in a contested Iowa Republican caucus.